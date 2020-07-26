Charles Barkley slams several a-list actors and athletes, says ‘we can’t allow black people to be prejudiced also’

On a current episode of the news and popular culture podcast “The Steam Room,” NBA legend Charles Barkley blasted the current anti-semitic remarks that have actually been made by some popular black people.

During the episode, Barkley called out the hypocrisy of those who declare other groups are racist while promoting hatred towards both Jewish and white people.

“I want allies. I don’t want to alienate anybody,” Barkley stated. “And to take shots at the Jewish race, or white race — I just don’t like it because it’s not right. And I had to call him on it because it’s really, it’s really been on my heart.”

He went on to call out particular people who have actually made despiteful remarks.

“Desean Jackson, Steven Jackson, Nick Cannon, Ice Cube. Man, what the h-ll are y’all doing? Like, y’all want racial equality. We all do,” Barkley stated. “I don’t understand how insulting another group helps our cause… We can’t allow black people to be prejudiced also… I’m so disappointed in these men.”

“I don’t understand how you beat hatred with more hatred.” Charles on the current anti-Semitic remarks by athletes & & performers. https://t.co/g2EfvXAxOv pic.twitter.com/DtF2aO6N5m — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 17, 2020

“What I don’t understand is how you beat hatred with more hatred,” Barkley included. “That stuff should never come up in your vocabulary, and it should never come up in your heart. I don’t understand it. I’m never going to accept it. And I’m asking you guys, I’m begging you guys, man. You guys are famous. You got a platform. We got to do better, man.”

This followed previous NBA gamer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called out this exact same racist habits in a column for The Hollywood Reporter.

“These famous, outspoken people share the same scapegoat logic as all oppressive groups from Nazis to the KKK: all our troubles are because of bad-apple groups that worship wrong, have the wrong complexion, come from the wrong country, are the wrong gender or love the wrong gender,” Abdul-Jabbar stated. “It’s so disheartening to see people from groups that have been violently marginalized do the same thing to others without realizing that perpetuating this kind of bad logic is what perpetuates racism.”

We praise these 2 famous athletes for having the nerve to call out the bigotry that is being perpetuated by their own neighborhood.

