Charles Barkley says sports becoming woke ‘circus’ — with no real results

“My concern is turning this into a circus instead of trying to do some good stuff.” — Charles Barkley

The media plays a role in the “circus” by focusing on kneeling and messages on buses and jerseys, that he added.

What the nation really needs, he said, was “good cops out here policing the bad cops.”

He pointed out that whilst the U.S. is a divided country, “sports used to be a place where fans could go get away from reality.”

And as fans financially struggle through the coronavirus pandemic, “they don’t want to see a bunch of rich people” constantly discussing social justice issues, that he said.

As more players have started to kneel for the national anthem amid Black Lives Matter protests that have swept the nation, NBA players will be permitted to have anti-racism messages on the backs of their jerseys, CNBC reported.

But Barkley was skeptical about how precisely fans will respond as NBA along with other games resume this summer.

“The last thing they wish to do is turn on the tv screen and hear arguments constantly. It’s planning to be very interesting to see how people reacts,” he said.

On the coronavirus, Barkley said, “you’d have to be a fool” to think young ones would be safe in a classroom, adding that it’s not fair to put children in that situation — at the very least until there’s a vaccine.

He added, however, that keeping children out of school would “magnify” the disparity between rich and poor kids because disadvantaged children do not always have the resources such as for instance internet to carry on their education remotely.

He added that he hopes NBA games can move forward soon as the economic loss if games are canceled would be so excellent.

“This is just a critical amount of time in our country,” that he added. “I just hope we get some adults who know what they are doing and stop screwing around and dividing our country.”