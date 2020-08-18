Charles Barkley says Jimmy Butler must control his emotions in Heat-Pacers series | NBA News

Jimmy Butler must control his emotions when he leads the Miami Heat into their Eastern Conference playoff series versus TJ Warren and the Indiana Pacers.

Heat @ Pacers|Game 1|9pm

Thanks to a routine season on-court spat in between Butler and Warren, stress makes certain to be high when the East’s 4th- and fifth-seeded group get their first-round match-up underway on Tuesday night (9pm UK time).

During the Heat’s 122-108 triumph over the Pacers on January 8, Butler identified Warren “trash” after the Indiana forward was ejected after the set shared an on-court conflict. Butler blew kisses at Warren as he left the court and after the video game stated:”He is not even in my league, nowhere near me. If I was their coach, I would never put him on me ever again.”