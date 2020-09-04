Charles Barkley rips ‘white privilege’ anger over Steve Nash hire

Charles Barkley made it understood that he was really dissatisfied in a few of the responses to the Brooklyn Nets hiring Steve Nash.

Nash being called the Nets head coach on Thursday was a surprise, with experts indicating his absence of experience. ESPN expert Stephen A. Smith selected to represent the hire as a case of “white privilege,” indicating a variety of Black prospects– consisted of previous interim coach Jacque Vaughn– who were passed over.

Barkley, it appeared, straight called Smith out, and he did not keep back.

“I was very disappointed in some of the guys on television today talking about white privilege. Very disappointed,” Barkley stated on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” onThursday “They resemble, ‘Well, this doesn’ t take place to Black men.’ And I resemble, ‘It happened to Doc Rivers. It happened to Jason Kidd. It happened to Derek Fisher.’

Nine of the 16 coaches worked with with no previous experience given that 1978-79 are Black.

“When you have a responsibility, especially when you have to talk about something as serious as race, you can’t be full of crap,” Barkley stated. “You have actually got to be sincere and reasonable.

“Steve Nash is a great player and a good dude. But I was so disappointed in some of these guys. I was like, ‘Dude, Black guys have done this before.’ Now, do we need more Black coaches in the NBA? Yes. Do we need more Black coaches in college football? Yes. Do we need more Black coaches in pro football. Yes.”

