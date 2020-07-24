Charlamagne Tha God Tells Biden To ‘Shut The Eff Up Forever’ For Calling Trump First Racist President

Charlamagne Tha God, radio host of ‘The Breakfast Club,’ blasted Joe Biden for calling President Trump the “first” racist president, encouraging him to “shut the eff up forever.”

“We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president,” Biden stated at a virtual project occasion. “He’s the first one that has.”

The nationally syndicated performer awarded Biden with the “Donkey of the Day” honor for his remarks.

“I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he’s starring in the movie ‘A Quiet Place’ because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, OK?” Charlamagne stated.

“There’s already so many people who are reluctantly only voting for Joe Biden because he’s the only option,” he continued, keeping in mind that Democrat citizens are merely voting versus Trump since he “is that trash.”

It’s Biden Who Is Trash

We ‘d challengeMr Tha God on the idea that the President is “trash” for the black neighborhood, specifically considering his traditionally low joblessness rates for minorities prior to the China pandemic, his assistance for traditionally black colleges, and his criminal justice efforts.

Contrast that with Biden’s record.

And utilize your own words,Charlamagne Like when you stated of Biden and previous New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg that they both “systemically created things to oppress and marginalize black people.”

He likewise recommended Biden is worthy of more analysis provided his difficult on criminal offense record that put numerous non-violent males and females of color behind bars for prolonged sentences that far exceed their criminal activities.

“A lot of younger black voters have been doing their due diligence, doing their research and they are aware of the ’94 crime bill and they’re aware of the ’86 crack laws,” the radio host stated.

“And I think that is a big strike against him, and it’s a strike that he hasn’t really apologized for, you know? It’s more of, well, the national crime bill didn’t cause mass incarceration, you know?” he continued. “He still holds on to those things.”

That seems like a ‘trashy’ record.

Joe Biden likewise has the audacity to believe that if black citizens do not support him, then “you ain’t black.”pic.twitter.com/FP0sBoz6kP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 19, 2020

Shut Up … Forever

Charlamagne’s remarks are basically the presumptive Democrat candidate’s project method today. Shut up. That method you can’t expose who you truly are. That method you can’t state silly things. That method you can’t inform individuals that they “ain’t black” if they choose Trump.

Seems like an odd method– to conceal from the American individuals and after that request their vote.

Further talking about Biden, Tha God exposes another issue for the Democrats, recommending the black neighborhood will just support his running mate. And even then it will be based upon the color of their skin and their gender.

“Joe, you got to hurry up and announce your Black woman VP so I can be enthused about voting for her because I will never be enthused about voting for you, and you know America is a terrible place when Kanye West seems like a viable option,” he mentioned.

Biden isn’t a guy a lot of in the black neighborhood appear extremely passionate about electing. Democrats are going to need to press his option for veep as the real star of the election and hope it suffices to encourage their citizens.