Charity to buy & wipe out $278M of patients’ hospital bills

Allison Sesso, Executive Director of RIP Medical Debt, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss medical debt, the U.S. health care system, and her charity’s partnership to wipe out medical debt for those in need.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Always Hire Contractors to Repair Structural Wall Problems
While you may be tempted to attempt some structural wall repair on your own, it is not recommended. Structural wall repair is one of...
More than 3,000 unruly airline passengers reported this year: FAA
More than 3,000 unruly airplane passengers have been reported this year, according to the FAA. Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman discuss.
How a record setting heat wave could impact the energy sector
Bob Yawger, Director of Energy Futures at Mizuho Securities, joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss the outlook on the energy...
Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for Holocaust remark
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said that her remarks comparing masks mandates and vaccination passports to the Holocaust were "offensive" and offered an apology...
FBI issues warning about QAnon
The FBI has warned lawmakers that online QAnon conspiracy theorists may carry out more acts of violence as they move from serving as "digital...