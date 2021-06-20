Charity to buy & wipe out $278M of patients’ hospital bills
Charity to buy & wipe out $278M of patients’ hospital bills

Allison Sesso, Executive Director of RIP Medical Debt, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss medical debt, the U.S. health care system, and her charity’s partnership to wipe out medical debt for those in need.

