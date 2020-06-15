Charity shops will be full of ‘treasures’ and ‘gems’ following lockdown clearouts, says Oxfam

Charity shops are set to be filled with “gems” when they reopen, says Oxfam, that is reopening 10 shops this week.

From Monday 15 June, non-essential retailers will be able to open their doors to shoppers after weeks of forced closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, all shops must ensure that adequate safety and hygiene measures come in place to ensure that customers can maintain social distancing while inside.

Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not merely the headlines





Oxfam, which will be opening dozens more shops within the next fortnight, has said it will be isolating donated items for 72 hours before sorting them and putting them on sale to avoid the risk of contamination.

Read more

Speaking to PA, Fee Gilfeather, head of audience and strategic planning at Oxfam, has said that she is expecting for shops to be inundated with treasured items due to people doing lockdown clearouts.

“From a shopper perspective I think that people can expect to find some really great treasures to buy, because everybody’s had a lockdown clear-out, and I think that charity shops are going to be full of some really great gems that people have cleared out of their homes,” she said.

Gilfeather’s comments come after some charity shop owners have expressed concerns within the amount of donations they expect to receive upon reopening.

Speaking to the BBC last month, Robin Osterley, leader of the Charity Retail Association, said that shops are expecting to be “full to bursting”.

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/7 People benefit from the warm weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset on 20 May PA 2/7 People enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset on 20 May PA 3/7 Beachgoers bask in the sun’s rays on Brighton Beach in Brighton on 20 May EPA 4/7 People benefit from the sunshine on Birling Gap beach on 20 May near Eastbourne Getty 5/7 Seagulls are perched on a street lamp as beachgoers bask in the sun’s rays on Brighton Beach EPA 6/7 People head to the beach as England basks in sunshine in Blackpool Getty 7/7 Parts of the country were expected to reach 29 degrees celsius, luring sunbathers and testing the ability of parks and beaches to accommodate social distanced crowds. Getty

1/7 People enjoy the warm weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset on 20 May PA 2/7 People benefit from the hot weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset on 20 May PA 3/7 Beachgoers bask in the sun’s rays on Brighton Beach in Brighton on 20 May EPA 4/7 People enjoy the sunshine on Birling Gap beach on 20 May near Eastbourne Getty

5/7 Seagulls are perched on a street lamp as beachgoers bask in the sun on Brighton Beach EPA 6/7 People head to the beach as England basks in sunshine in Blackpool Getty 7/7 Parts of the country were expected to reach 29 degrees celsius, luring sunbathers and testing the ability of parks and beaches to accommodate social distanced crowds. Getty

“We’re not just anticipating a normal three months’ worth of donations but also the extra stuff that people may have picked out to donate during their clean-ups,” that he added.

Mr Osterley also encouraged people to be “thoughtful” about their donations so that shops do not end up getting a deluge of clothing.