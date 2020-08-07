Charity appearance led to Supercars driver quarantine

De Pasquale took a trip from his short-lived Gold Coast bases to Brisbane on July 24 to participate in a charity appearance for The Common Good, a medical research study effort that holds a yearly charity event offering strawberry sundaes at the Ekka occasion.

With the Ekka cancelled this year, De Pasquale signed up with fellow Supercars motorists Craig Lowndes and Scott Pye, along with netballer Gretel Tippett and basketball Harry Froling, to promote take-home strawberry sundae packs.

While unquestionably for an excellent cause, and held at a time of efficiently no neighborhood transmission in Queensland, there’s been an unanticipated issue occur from the appearance practically 2 weeks later on.

The unpredicted July 31 instruction from the Northern Territory federal government that called Brisbane as a COVID-19 location needed tourists crossing the border to state if they ‘d remained in the Queensland capital within the last 14 days.

As an outcome De Pasquale was included to the list of workers who were impacted by the instruction when the Supercars charter flight landed in Darwin on Wednesday night– and is now in hotel quarantine.

Pye is likewise in hotel quarantine, although the charity appearance wasn’t his only journey to the impacted locations.

There’s been no verification on what occurs next for those in compulsory hotel quarantine, that includes …