Charitable campaign raises millions for families of fallen service members

“We were a little bit apprehensive, but what I can tell you and your viewers today — on behalf of our 50,000 associates and customers is that we’ve blown that target away,” he continued. “We have doubled last year’s performance in donations to the tune of over $2.4 million.”

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

The money will go to Folds of Honor, which is really a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator, that provides educational scholarships to families of those killed or wounded while serving the country.

The Southeastern Grocers’ campaign was launched on “Fox and Friends” on Memorial Day weekend, also it raised money by asking its customers to round up their grocery bills to the nearest dollar.

Hucker was joined on “Fox and Friends,” by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves, who served three tours of duty in Iraq and founded Folds of Honor in 2007.

Rooney said the $2.4 million donation will go toward changing the lives of 500 people.

The story of Rooney’s mission to help the families of service members is told in the Fox Nation documentary “Godspeed: Folds of Honor Story,” and the brand new Fox Nation show, “Folds of Honor: A Fighter Pilot’s Mission To Deliver Healing and Hope to America.”

AIR FORCE LIEUTENANT COLONEL STARTED VETERAN’S CHARITY AFTER WITNESSING DISRESPECT FOR FALLEN HERO

And to kick your Fourth of July celebration off right, watch “Fox Nation Presents Friday Night Live: An All-American Celebration,” on Friday, July 3 at 5 p.m. EST, hosted by country music star John Rich, Rooney and many more.

The performance will be available for free on Fox Nation and streaming live on Fox News Digital and all Fox News social media platforms.

Rich promoted the show on “Fox and Friends,” detailing all the entertainment that folks can get to enjoy.

“There are some of the biggest stars in country music and even some outside of country music,” Rich said.

“My favorite gospel act the Issacs are going to be here as well,” that he continued. “Clint Black is coming. Lee Brice is coming. LoneStar is coming, which is my original band. I’m going to sing lead with Lonestar, man. It’s like the first time that I’ve done that since the mid-’90s.”

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a totally free trial watching the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and so many more of your chosen Fox News personalities.