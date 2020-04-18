Chargrilled asparagus with egg mayonnaise recipe

Serving egg mayonnaise with asparagus could appear unusual, however it was one in every of my favorite combos final yr. My associate, Emma, got here up with the concept, and to say it labored is an understatement. A squirt of salad cream added to the egg makes it style particularly British.
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- 6 eggs
- three tbsp mayonnaise
- A squirt of salad cream
- 20 asparagus stalks
- 1 tbsp olive oil
METHOD
- Cover the eggs in a pan with simply sufficient water to cowl and produce to the boil. Simmer for seven minutes then take away the eggs from the water. Leave them to chill after which peel.
- Chop the eggs into small items and put right into a bowl. Stir the mayonnaise into the chopped egg and add a squirt of salad cream. Season to style and hold to at least one aspect.
- Heat a griddle pan or chargrill pan on the range warmth till scorching.
- Meanwhile, trim off the arduous, woody ends of the asparagus spears. Rub the olive oil all around the stalks and place them on the chargrill. Season with salt. Cook the asparagus for about 5 minutes, turning the spears as soon as. I like so as to add a splash of water each couple of minutes. This creates steam across the asparagus and helps it to prepare dinner evenly.
- When the asparagus is cooked (examine with the tip of a knife – it ought to simply penetrate the stalk), take away with tongs from the chargrill and place on a chopping board. Chop off some discs about ½cm thick from every spear, on the root ends.
- Serve the egg mayonnaise on 4 plates and add the asparagus spears to the plates. Sprinkle the sliced discs over the egg mayonnaise and serve instantly.