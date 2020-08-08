Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch lite, Docking Station for Nintendo Switch lite – Coral



Price: $12.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 17:22:13 UTC – Details)





Fast Charging – It charges the switch lite at full-speed. It also can charge android phones. Please verify both ends of the charging cable are securely plugged in, especially the end going into the electrical outlet. Note: No cable is included.

Handy and Easy to Carry on – Easy to hold while charging. Convenient to pack and take. Doesn’t need much space. You can take it anywhere. Plane. Train. Automobile.

Keep your Switch lite Safe – You do not need to fear the switch lite dock falling over or being unbalanced.

Color matches perfect – The color is same as your switch lite coral color and it stands out on your gaming table.