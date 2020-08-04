Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch Lite, Charger for Nintendo Switch Lite- Turquoise



Price: $12.99

(as of Aug 04,2020 03:07:50 UTC – Details)



Charging Dock Compatible with Nintendo Switch Lite

Specifications

Product power supply: DC15V/1.2A (note: directly powered by the original AC adapter)

Product output: DC15V/1.2A

Charging time: About2 ~ 2.5 hours

Product size: 2.2 x 2.2 x 1.4 inches

How to Use it?

1. Insert the switch console into the output port of the charger. Then place the stand on the desk then plug the power cable of the original adapter of the switch console into the input port behind the charger. After the power source is turned on, it can be charged.

2. Charging prompt will be displayed on the top right of switch screen when charging.

Note

It does not include the USB charging cable. If you need it, you can search B07WBZVZMG to buy it.

Charge and Play – It has the type c port so you can put your Switch lite on the dock and play games. Putting the console on the stand at a proper angle, users can watch the screen while charging, and the charging and playing games can be performed simultaneously.

Nonskid Design – The bottom material is made of metal and special soft nonskid rubber material so that your Switch lite will be placed more securely and it will not move. A soft silicone pad is used around the output port to protect the appearance of the console better.

Perfect Gift – It suits those who have Nintendo Switch lite or Nintendo Switch. It is good for charging anywhere. This charging station for Switch lite is a practical present for your family or friends.

Friendly Customer Service – If you have any problems, you can contact us at any time. We will reply to you within 24 hours. It does not include the USB charging cable. If you need it, you can search B07WBZVZMG to buy it.