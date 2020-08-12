Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, KIWIHOME Compact Charging Stand Station for Switch Joy-con and Pro Controller with Type C Charging Cable (Black)



Double Function:

Work as a charger and a stand, a necessary to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.

Charge up to 2 Joy-Cons and 1 Pro Controller or 2 Joy-Cons and N-Switch/ N-switch Lite.

Putting the console on the stand at a proper angle, users can watch the screen while charging, and the charging and playing games can be performed simultaneously.

Comfortable viewing angle as a stand. Providing you the perfect gaming experience.

Work as a charger and a stand at the same time. When you travel, just take it with you. You don’t need another bracket or charger.

Product parameters:

Input voltage: DC 5~15V

Charging voltage: 4.5V~5.25V

Input current: 2.0A(max)

Output voltage and current:

TYPE-C DC5V1.5A(MAX)

JOY CON DC5V�.25A (MAX)

Fully Charge N-Switch/ N-Switch Lite and JoyCons at the same time: 2~3H

Fully Charge N-Switch Pro Controller: 6-6.5Hours

Safe and durable design

Supplying power with the original power adapter through the type c input port, make it convenient for use.

Safe and Stable: Designed with Over-current, over-voltage protection, Over-heat protection, Short- circuit protection

Compact and Protable design.

Compact design enables you to easily travel with the charging stand. Take it wherever! Make it convenient for use.

Package Included:

1* Charging dock

1* Type-C Charging Cable

🔥Fast Charging & Security Protection – Comes with a type-c charging cable which is compatible with original AC adapter, allowing you to maintain power while playing games. Fully charge Switch or Switch Lite and 2 Joy-cons simultaneously can be completed within 2.5 hours. With the built-in protection chip it has perfect over-charge, over-voltage, over-Current, over circuit protection functions, more safe and reliable.

🔥Led Indicator – This Nintendo Switch Charging Dock LED lights make it easy to be noticed the charging status at a glance. When charging the light will turn Red (only work for Joy-cons), when they are fully charged the light will turn to Green.

🔥Simple Operation Design – Easy slide-in design & plug and play. Put your Switch, Switch lite, or Pro Controller and Joy-cons into the charging dock, and plug it into any USB port, then it will charge.

🔥What You Get – 1* Nintendo Switch Lite Charging Dock and 1* Type-C Charging Cable. we offer a 24-hour professional service center, full money refund within 30 days, and 18 months product warranty. If you are not fully satisfied with it, contact us and we will offer free replacement or full refund.