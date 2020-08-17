Charging Cable for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, FYOUNG Charger for Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S9 S8 Note 8 MacBook LG V20 V30 OnePlus 5 3T and Other USB Type C Devices (9.8ft)



Dimensions:

Length: 9.8 Feet/3 Meters

UPGRADED VERSION :

USB-A to USB-C 3.0 (USB 3.1 Gen 1) Cable allows you to connect your Nintendo Switch to a standard USB Type-A wall charger or USB car charger to achieve reliable, safe charging.

ROBUST ANTI-TANGLE CABLE:

This cable is made of a special material which is of a robust build, which both reduces tangling and also reduces the chances of the cable breaking or splitting whilst always giving you the best charging and connection speeds. Under 5V and 2.4 condition, it can charge fully for 3 hours.

CONTINUOUS PLAY:

Designed specifically for charging and powering the Nintendo Switch GamePad Tablet so that you can continue playing your games even when your battery starts to get low (will continue charging even during use).

CABLE SPECS:

This cable is 9.8 ft (3 Meters) long, which has a TypeC connector on one end to plug into your Switch Tablet, and the other end has a standard USB 3.1 connector on the other end so that it can be powered by any standard USB socket.

Designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch. To see other accessories for the Nintendo Switch Console in our range, simply search ‘Fyoung’ in the search bar above.

Fyoung Tech products have been well tested before delivery, any problem please feel free to contact us and we will do our best to serve you.

Note:

We have fixed the problem mentioned in the review and keep making the better charging cable for you.

NOTE – If the power of USB interface is not enough,it may cause that the charging speed become slow,such as your computer’s USB 2.0 port.Perfect replacement for Nintendo Switch original cable. (Not include Nintendo Switch). Suggest that plug the cable to wall charger or use adapter