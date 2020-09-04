Charges filed against militia members traveling to Kenosha

Karmo, 40 and Smith, 33, were roomies for a month, collaborated and were members of the 417 Second Amendment Militia, a pro-law enforcement group, according to the criminal grievance.
They taken a trip by cars and truck to Kenosha to “see for themselves” what was going on at the demonstrations, went to a “Make America Great Again” rally and prepared to go to Portland to “take action” if cops were defunded, according to Karmo’s criminal grievance.
“Kenosha Police Department advised FBI that a law enforcement agency in Iowa had received a tip that Karmo and an unidentified male were in possession of firearms and traveling from Missouri to Kenosha, Wisconsin,” district attorneys stated in a declaration Thursday.
FBI representatives discovered in their hotel space an Armory AR-15 rifle, a Mossberg 500 AB 12-Gauge shotgun, 2 pistols, a silencer, ammo, body armor, a drone, a twisted cable television survival saw, a dagger and other products, district attorneys stated. They each have rap sheets and were not licensed to have any guns of ammo, district attorneys stated.
Their criminal problems consisted of screenshots of Karmo’s Facebook page where he positioned in all black clothes and in one picture is supposedly holding a weapon with a laser.
An lawyer was not noted for Karmo, according to the online court file. A.