Charges filed against militia members traveling to Kenosha

Karmo, 40 and Smith, 33, were roomies for a month, collaborated and were members of the 417 Second Amendment Militia, a pro-law enforcement group, according to the criminal grievance.

They taken a trip by cars and truck to Kenosha to “see for themselves” what was going on at the demonstrations, went to a “Make America Great Again” rally and prepared to go to Portland to “take action” if cops were defunded, according to Karmo’s criminal grievance.

“Kenosha Police Department advised FBI that a law enforcement agency in Iowa had received a tip that Karmo and an unidentified male were in possession of firearms and traveling from Missouri to Kenosha, Wisconsin,” district attorneys stated in a declaration Thursday.