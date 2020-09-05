Chargers sign WR Allen to $80 million extension By Reuters

©Reuters NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos



The Los Angeles Chargers and Keenan Allen concurred to a four-year, agreement extension worth more than $80 million that will make him the NFL’s second-highest paid pass receiver, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Allen’s representative, Joby Branion, verified the agreement on Twitter however did not expose the terms.

“Super juiced about this,” Allen published onTwitter “CHARGER FANS WE LOCKED IN FOR ANOTHER ROUND, FOREVER A CHARGER!”

Amari Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys in March.

The Chargers chosen Allen, now 28, in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFLDraft In his 7 seasons with the franchise, he has actually played in 86 video games (82 starts), with 524 catches for 6,405 backyards and 34 goals. He was restricted to 8 video games in 2015 due to the fact that of a kidney injury, and in 2016 he tore his best ACL in Week 1 and missed out on the remainder of the season.

He was called the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2017, when he made the very first of his 3 successive Pro Bowl groups. He has actually captured 6 goal passes each of the previous 3 seasons. In 2019, he captured 104 passes for 1,199 backyards.

He is arranged to make $10.75 million in 2020, the last year of a four-year, $45 million …