Chargers sign Kennan Allen to lucrative four-year extension

The Los Angeles Chargers finished off their housekeeping by giving wide receiver Keenan Allen a deserved contract extension.

Prior to the start of the 2020 season, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to finish some in-house chores to ensure they can compete against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team gave defensive end Joey Bosa a record-breaking $135 million contract extension and restructured fellow edge rusher Melvin Ingram’s deal. With a week remaining until their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chargers locked in their star receiver for the foreseeable future.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Chargers and wideout Keenan Allen have agreed to terms on a four-year, $80 million contract extension. The deal includes $50 million in guarantees, and overall, makes him the second-highest paid receiver in the NFL. Allen was slated to become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

Allen now among the highest paid receivers in the league

Allen is slated to make $20 million annually on his new deal, which falls just short of the record-breaking salary the Atlanta Falcons are paying Julio Jones ($22 million).

The Chargers selected Allen in the third-round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Cal. Allen impressed during his rookie season, as he caught 71 passes for 1,046 yards and…