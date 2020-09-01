Chargers safety out 6-8 months

The Los Angeles Chargers got the worst Derwin James injury upgrade possible onMonday He’s out for 6-8 months.

Derwin James will need to go through surgical treatment on his hurt knee, leaving him out for 6 to 8 months, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Rapoport called the news, “brutal.” That appears about right.

The Los Angeles Chargers safety is set to miss out on severe time due to injury for the 2nd time in 3 seasons as a pro.

Derwin James has actually had a hard time to remain healthy for the Chargers

James had an exceptional novice project after being prepared 17th total in the 2018 NFLDraft He began 16 video games with 3 interceptions, 13 pass deflections, 3.5 sacks and 105 takes on. The output introduced him onto the NFL All-Rookie group and provided him an early First-Team All-Pro nod.

Naturally, the enjoyment was high for his NFL future. Unfortunately, frustration has actually shrouded the last 2 seasons.

James’ sophomore season was postponed since of a tension fracture in his foot which was found in the offseason. After surgical treatment, he missed out on 3 months of play however returned in December to complete out the project. He had 34 takes on, 3 takes on for loss and simply one pass deflection in 5 video games.

With a complete 2020 offseason ahead of him, James was anticipated to go back to his novice heights while leading …