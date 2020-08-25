Chargers get concerning injury news on Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers’ young receiver not anticipated to miss out on routine season video games

This season, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos are controling the headings inside the AFCWest The group that’s been slept on throughout this offseason are the Los Angeles Chargers, whom have among the more total lineups in the league.

However, their offense took a hit on Sunday after pass receiver Mike Williams suffered a shoulderinjury Now, there’s information on how major the condition is.

According to ESPN, Williams has actually been identified with a sprained Air Conditioning joint and is thought about week-to-week. It’s not all doom and gloom however, as NFL expert Adam Schefter states Williams does not require surgical treatment and is anticipated to be prepared for the group’s season opener versus theCincinnati Bengals on Sept 13.

In truth, a source informed Schefter that they ‘d be “shocked” if Williams didn’t dress for Week 1.

Chargers will need to take a mindful technique with Williams

Williams got the injury while trying to make a diving catch, where he landed tough on his shoulder. While Williams is an incredible receiver, he’s had some encounters with injuries.

The Chargers chosen Williams with the seventh choice in the 2017 NFL Draft, however his novice season was reduced by a herniated disc in his back …