Charger for Nintendo Switch, YCCTEAM Switch Charger AC Adapter 15V/2.6A Fast Charging Replacement for Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite with 5FT Type C Cable, Support TV Mode and Dock

Charging While Playing –If you are looking for a reliable charger replacement for your Nintendo switch /Switch Lite. This one will be your best choice –YCCTEAM 15/2.6A High-Speed and safe charger for your switch. Simply plug one end into your switch console and the other end into a standard wall outlet(AC 100V-240V full voltage), fully charged within 3 hours, you can playing even while it’s charging, so you can stay in the game,never stop getting fun!

Support TV Mode–If you are upset the switch host screen is too small to read. The YCCTEAM AC charger supports TV dock and TV mode, allow you to dock the switch to play on TV. Making it possible to enjoy a full home-console experience whenever and anywhere you go. Get this great additional switch charger, together with your previous one, you can either play it at your bedside, or play on TV mode, no need to frequently unplug ac adapter from dock any more.

Easy to Use–In addition to being fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch console, this YCCTEAM Switch charger also provides you with fast charging speed for many other USB-C enable devices. Like Switch Pro controller, or Switch joy-con charging station. The YCCTEAM switch ac adapter adopts humanization design,Small and portable, lightweight and fit into your handbag or backpack.A great replacement or backup AC adapter for Nintendo Switch , convenient to carry

Safety and Reliable–To ensure safe use with your Nintendo Switch system, YCCTEAM switch ac adapter comes with CE/FCC//ROHS Certifications, and provides the over-charging protection, over-voltage protection, over-current protection, short-circuit protection,No harm to your switch even you left it charging- overnight,so you can trust and use it with confidence.