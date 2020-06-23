Charged officer says he would not have done anything differently on the night Rayshard Brooks was killed

“At the end of the day, someone lost their life. To me, it’s heartbreaking no matter the circumstances, no matter what,” Brosnan, 26, mentioned. “When anybody dies truly is something you never want to see happen, to have happen. I can’t imagine what a family would go through.”
Brosnan was shocked and upset by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard’s resolution to cost him with aggravated assault — partly as a result of he put his foot on Brooks after he was shot — and violation of oath by a public officer, he instructed the AJC. He has been positioned on administrative responsibility and is free on a $50,000 signature bond.
Brosnan admitted in the AJC interview that for his personal security he put his foot on the stricken Brooks, and video footage exhibits his foot was on Brooks for a couple of seconds.
“I feel like my side wasn’t really heard and given the short timeframe it’s hard for anybody to understand all the facts and the whole circumstances around it,” the officer mentioned in the newspaper interview. “That being said, I’m still willing to cooperate.”
Brosnan personally would not have done anything differently that night and is keen to reply questions on what occurred, he mentioned.
‘I’ll inform the reality’
“I’m not a cooperating witness; I’m cooperating. I think that’s the takeaway,” Brosnan mentioned. “I’ll tell the truth to anybody who needs to hear it.”
Brosnan has not made such an settlement, his lawyer, Don Samuel, who the AJC mentioned sat in on the interview with co-counsel Amanda Clark Palmer, has mentioned. Brosnan did sit down with Fulton County prosecutors for 3 hours and answered all their questions the day earlier than he was charged, Samuel instructed the newspaper.
Brosnan can’t converse to why Howard mentioned what he mentioned, he instructed the AJC.
“I just looked at it like, he could have just said I’m doing the right thing — I’m talking,” Brosnan mentioned. “But it just seemed like it was more important to make it political than it was to get to the truth of the matter and get to the real facts of it. … Some person lost their life. It’s not something to make political.”
Brosnan can be interviewed Tuesday by the GBI for its investigation of the taking pictures, the newspaper reported.
First officer to reach at scene
Brosnan was the first officer to reach June 12 after being referred to as to the parking zone of a Wendy’s restaurant in south Atlanta. Police have been referred to as after Brooks had fallen asleep in his automotive in the drive-thru lane.
A second officer, Garrett Rolfe, arrived and performed a area sobriety take a look at and Breathalyzer take a look at on Brooks. When he failed these exams, the officers tried to handcuff Brooks.
The concussion left Brosnan feeling disoriented and terrified, and it was right now when Brooks received management of his Taser, he instructed the AJC. Brosnan did not know all that had occurred due to his concussion, he mentioned.
“I hear gunfire,” Brosnan instructed the AJC. “I know he still has my Taser. I know there’s a crowd. I got up to him and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on. You need to make sure you’re safe before you can help or do anything else.”
After Brooks was shot, Brosnan put his foot on the man, then eliminated it when he decided Brooks could not attain his Taser once more, Brosnan instructed the AJC.
“It’s totally just an instinctual thing for my own safety,” he mentioned. “When I realized I was safe that’s when I take it off. In no way shape or form was I trying to hurt this man.”