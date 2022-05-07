Arkmenik Nikoghosyan about new books

On the occasion of Yeghishe Charents’s 125th birthday, literary critic Arkmenik Nikoghosyan has prepared two books for publication. In a conversation with “Aravot”, he said that he was the first to publish the poet’s “Book of the Road” collection in 1933. is the reprint of the first version, which was burned, arrested and blocked in time, and was later published after the changes, and the second is his “Charents. three studies. ” The books were published by “Antares” publishing house.

Arkmenik Nikoghosyan said that on May 7, at the Yeghishe Charents House-Museum, he will deliver a short lecture dedicated to the “Book of the Road” collection at the “Charents to Charents” event.

The literary critic said that the readers of “Book on the Road” are familiar with the version. According to him. If you look globally in terms of value, in terms of the value of the poems, in fact, not much has changed, because at first glance only “Achilles or Piero” has changed, “The Seven Mysteries” has been removed and one of the quartets dedicated to Alexander Myasnikyan. But they are so great, even in “Achilles or Piero”, that instead the sections of “Art” and “Book of Knowledge” included in the book come to change the purpose of that book.

It is not by chance that for about 90 years this book has been interpreted as a book about our past history, way of life, which, of course, is true in terms of the existing version. In fact, Charents conceived and implemented the book as a book about statehood, state structures, national, spiritual, moral description and the code of conduct of society, people and leaders. The idea of ​​republishing the book has been around for a long time. My main goal was to bring Charents’s messages about statehood and statehood closer to our people, and not only to the people, but especially to the people who are in power, the people who are fighting for power to govern the state. Charents has built a powerful concept that will be useful for all of us. And especially in our days, when there is constant talk about the dangers facing our statehood, the loss of identity and statehood, a new reading and perception of this collection by Charents will change a lot in our consciousness. “

The first edition of “Book of the Road” in 1933, with its structural and content paragraphs, codes and subtexts, various questions, in fact, first of all reflects the Charentsian vision of the Armenian national statehood. In the following decades, the banned pages of the first edition of “Book of the Road” in the publications of Charents’s works were restored, analyzed and, of course, well known to the reader. However, “Book on the Road” with its initial and, in fact, real structure and, consequently, what was to be said, remained unknown. The works added to the 1934 edition, despite their great artistic value, have always hindered the understanding of Charents’s essence, ”the literary critic thinks.

Becoming his “Charents. Arkmenik Nikoghosyan said in the book “Three Studies” that if it were not for Charents’s jubilee, he might not have hurried to publish that collection, but in any case he wanted to pay his tribute. The small collection with three studies is built in the style of Charents’ “Three Songs of a Sad Girl”. The literary critic describes it as a helpful book for correctly understanding the messages of Charents’s “Book of the Road”, and the most important of them, according to him, is not to lose the statehood.

