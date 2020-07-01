Chapple-Hyam sweet on Oaks hope Bahrani Star | Racing News

Peter Chapple-Hyam feels Bahrani Star can outrun her odds in the Investec Oaks on Saturday.

The Newmarket handler has won the Derby twice, with Dr Devious and Authorized, but has still to win the fillies’ Classic.

The daughter of Sea The Stars, owned by Phoenix Thoroughbreds, finished fourth of 11 in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot when sent off at 100-1.

“Andrea (Atzeni) rode her exactly as I told him to and I perhaps should have been more adventurous,” said Chapple-Hyam.

“If I had her up near the front a bit more, I do believe we would have observed an even better result. I wasn’t entirely sure she’d stay, and I thought they’d go harder. The way the race was run did not really suit horses via behind. All in all it absolutely was a very good run.

“Frankly Darling was very good in the Ribblesdale and we’d probably find it difficult to beat both favourites (Love and Frankly Darling) if they’re on top form. However, I see no reason we can’t possibly turn the proper execution around with Aidan’s (O’Brien) two (Ennistymon and Passion) that beat us at Ascot or, at the very least, one.

“I have had a big-priced filly place in the Oaks before (Inchila, fourth at 40-1 in 2014) so that never bothers me.

“I know their ability planning and I do believe I know what must be done to win an Oaks or at the very least go very close.

“A few that are ahead of her in the betting I don’t think their current form is as good so I wouldn’t be that worried about her price.”