Chaos Erupts In Wisconsin As Armed Rioters Confront Police 

In the wake of a black man being shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday, armed rioters shut down streets as the city erupted in chaos.

A group of rioters that included at least two armed people blocked an armored police car. When police started lobbing tear gas canisters from the top of the armored car to repel the crowd, gunshots were heard as one of the protesters appeared to open fire.

This is insane. BLM rioters armed with semi-auto rifles have shut down the street in #Kenosha and ordered a Sheriff’s vehicle to stop. Video by @livesmattershow. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cDhmOBG1p9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

Kenosha, Wisconsin explodes

When what sounded like gunshots are heard on the video, the person filming it turned to the direction the shots seemed to come from, only to find an armed rioter with his weapon raised.

Another video showed a car dealership lit ablaze by arsonists.