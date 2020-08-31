Channing Tatum wrote a children’s book in quarantine

Tatum revealed the book in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl,” Tatum wrote in his post. “From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”

In the book’s devotion, acquired by People , Tatum wrote: “To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known. You are my greatest teacher.”

The star went on to state that he just desires more time with his child.