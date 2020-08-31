Channing Tatum wrote a children’s book in quarantine

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl,” Tatum wrote in his post. “From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”
The star went on to state that he just desires more time with his child.
“My only wish is for more time in this life to play in all of the magical realms we have created,” hewrote “This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl … Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love.”
The book is focused around a girl called Ella, who likes sparkly things and gets teased at school for using disco ball shoes. But her dad teaches her lessons about revealing herself and caring herself.
The book will be released by Feiwel & Friends in May 2021.