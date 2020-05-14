Channing Tatum Tested for COVID-19 Post-Bday, Ensures Daughter’s Safety

Exclusive

Channing Tatum wanted to get examined for COVID-19 after his 40th birthday to verify he was in good well being and remove any threat of spreading it to his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, and their daughter.

Sources with direct data inform TMZ … Channing just lately volunteered to get examined for COVID-19 after his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, raised some issues about him presumably being uncovered — this following a little bit birthday get-together he hosted in late April.

Some context … Channing had turned 40 on April 26, and he and 5 of his closest buddies — whom we’re instructed have been all safely quarantining on their very own earlier than rolling by way of — frolicked for his 40th to do some filth biking at his private ranch. No hurt, no foul, proper?

Welp, not precisely … we’re instructed Jenna caught wind and expressed issues Channing may’ve been uncovered and put their daughter, Everly — who goes forwards and backwards between mother and pop — in addition to for Jenna herself, in danger. Jenna’s additionally acquired a brand new child at residence.

We’re instructed Channing understood the priority and determined to get examined on his personal. After a couple of days of ready for outcomes — throughout which Everly stayed a couple of further days with Jenna — Channing acquired a solution … destructive.