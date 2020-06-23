Channel Seven Ryan Phelan charged after assaulting girlfriend Chelsea Franklin

Channel Seven presenter Ryan Phelan has been charged over an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend Chelsea Franklin.

On Tuesday morning, Sunrise newsreader Natalie Barr confirmed he would maybe not be time for air following alleged incident, which police believe occurred in his $2.16 million Frenchs Forest home on Saturday night.

Phelan, 45, allegedly assaulted the 44-year-old ballet teacher, who he’s been dating since April 2018, at their newly-bought home in Sydney’s northern beaches.

He presented himself at Manly Police Station just after 8pm on Monday and was interviewed by detectives.

He was later charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and was granted bail to seem before a court on June 30.

Ms Barr said ‘the network was unacquainted with the incident until notified last night,’ before adding: ‘Ryan Phelan won’t be time for Seven.’

Phelan hosted afternoon entertainment program The Daily Edition, that will air its final episode this Friday after it had been axed this week. Phelan will not can be found in any future episodes.

Scroll down for video

Phelan, 45, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Chelsea Franklin on Saturday night at their $2.16 million home in Frenchs Forest, in Sydney’s northern beaches

Earlier this year, Phelan and Ms Franklin purchased their lavish Frenchs Forest home

NSW Police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia a 45-year-old man had been charged.

‘On Saturday 20 June 2020 a 44-year-old woman attended Frenchs Forest Police station to report an so-called domestic violence incident that occurred at her home in Frenchs Forest,’ they said in a statement.

Police first began investigating the situation on Monday before arresting the 45-year-old later that evening.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, along with common assault.

The alleged incident comes just days after Phelan’s Channel 7 program The Daily Edition was axed after seven years on air.

The final episode will air on Friday.

A spokesman for Channel 7 said the show would carry on running as planned this week, but that Phelan would maybe not feature.

On Tuesday morning, Sunrise newsreader Natalie Barr confirmed he would not be time for air following alleged incident

Phelan previously enjoyed a whirlwind two-month romance with former escort Samantha X (right)

Seven Director of News and Public Affairs Craig McPherson said in a statement: ‘The Daily Edition found its way onto the TV landscape seven years back and has performed exceptionally over that time.

‘Sadly though, the economics of today and associated cost pressures across the entire industry has led to this decision.

‘I wish to thank co-hosts Sally Obermeder and Ryan Phelan and the talented production team for all their efforts.’

Earlier this season Phelan and Ms Franklin purchased their lavish Frenchs Forest home after being outbid for many other properties.

‘We BOUGHT a residence! Blessed beyond measure,’ Ms Franklin wrote on social media at that time.

Before starting a relationship with Ms Franklin in April 2018, Phelan has had a string of troubled romances.

The TV presenter married his childhood sweetheart at the age of 18 when that he was an aspiring journalist and the pair welcomed two young ones.

The pair divorced eight years later.

Earlier this year Phelan and Ms Franklin purchased their lavish Frenchs Forest home (living room pictured)

The pair spent 2.16 million on the home (kitchen pictured) after being outbid for many other properties

He was fleetingly engaged to widow Trisha Broadbridge, whose AFL star husband Troy died in the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami in Thailand.

The pair called off their engagement in 2006 a month before he was due to move the United States for a role with ESPN, which eventually fell through.

He fell in love again in 2015 and remarried, however the pair quietly split after two years together.

In 2005 that he was named the Cleo Bachelor of the Year.

‘I married young but I will be very grateful for that because it has sort of put me where I am with my career and where I am with my life,’ Phelan told Cleo at that time.

‘I have just been in relationships my expereince of living. I think I must allow myself a little time simply to enjoy life.’

He told the now-defunct magazine his children, that are now aged 26 and 24, were the ‘light of his life’ and the main reason he’d struggled to get lasting love.

He hit the news headlines again in 2018 after enjoying a whirlwind two-month romance with former escort Samantha X, before starting a relationship with Ms Franklin in April 2018.

The pair attended a number of public events together, including Derby Day and Stakes Day, before making it official on Instagram with a series of loving snaps.