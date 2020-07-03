Changing Redskins name ‘not hard,’ Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy says

REDSKINS CAN NOT MOVE TO NEW STADIUM UNLESS TEAM NAME CHANGES: REPORT

“When I’m on the air, I try to just refer to them as Washington. I think it’s appropriate. If the team doesn’t want to change, the least I can do is try not to use it,” that he told the outlet.

Dungy’s comments came after Redskins coach Ron Rivera told 670 The Score that he’s told people, “It’s not for me to get up there and influence people.” Dungy told The Undefeated that he’s undeterred.

FEDEX ASKS WASHINGTON REDSKINS TO IMPROVE TEAM NAME

“You can say, ‘This has been a historic name and we’ve used it for this team for X number of years, but in this day and age, it’s offensive to some people, so we’re going to change it,’” Dungy said. “I don’t think that’s hard.”

The voices protesting the organization’s name started to get louder this week.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the team may not be in a position to move from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in D.C. unless it changes its name.

FedEx, a corporate sponsor, on Thursday publicly requested that team to change the name.

Team owner Daniel Snyder has always resisted the calls, but if it hits his wallet he may don’t have any other choice than succumb to the pressure.