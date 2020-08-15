Changes on the horizon for Barcelona following Champions League humiliation

However, for the 3rd season in a row, Barcelona discovered a significantly more embarrassing and uncomfortable method to be discarded out the Champions League losing 8-2 toBayern Munich

While lots of had the Catalans as underdogs versus Bayern, a Barcelona side that consisted of the fantastic Lionel Messi, along with club legends Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, were anticipated to argue.

But the Germans ran riot in Lisbon, thanks to braces from Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho, causing a record defeaton Barcelona

The way of the defeat– in which it conceded 3.1% of all the Champions League objectives it has actually ever yielded– left Barcelona fan Ryan Alam sensation “humiliated.”

Read The Full Article