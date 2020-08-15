Changes on the horizon for Barcelona following Champions League humiliation

However, for the 3rd season in a row, Barcelona discovered a significantly more embarrassing and uncomfortable method to be discarded out the Champions League, losing 8-2 toBayern Munich
While lots of had the Catalans as underdogs versus Bayern, a Barcelona side that consisted of the fantastic Lionel Messi, along with club legends Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, were anticipated to argue.
But the Germans ran riot in Lisbon, thanks to braces from Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho, causing a record defeaton Barcelona
The way of the defeat– in which it conceded 3.1% of all the Champions League objectives it has actually ever yielded– left Barcelona fan Ryan Alam sensation “humiliated.”
“At one point I was hoping Bayern would show us some sympathy but that never came,” he informedCNN Sport
“I didn’t expect such a disappointing performance from the very club I’ve supported my whole life. I hope all this happened for a good reason, and the board fixes its issues with the president, the club’s transfer policies, and finds a manager that fits Barcelona’s caliber.”
‘Historical humiliation’
One newspaper in Spain called the result the “end of a shameful cycle,” while another called it a “historical humiliation.” Another just merely had the heading: …