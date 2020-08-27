Changes in constitutional justice model ‘may cause increasing problems’ in legal domain – lawyer – Armenian News

In an interview withTert am, a member of the federal government commission on constitutional reforms elaborated on the proposed model of the brand-new Constitution, highlighting the impending issues with working out constitutional justice, and the application of judgments by the high court.

Anahit Manasyan, a PhD Candidate and Associate Professor of Law, had actually previously shared her issues on Facebook, stating that she had actually voted versus the proposed idea for unifying the Constitutional Court with the Court of Cassation (to produce a brand-new judicial body functioning as a Supreme Court).

Refraining from comprehensive discuss the conceptual provision, Manasyan explained to the inadequate level of working out the constitutional powers and the possibility of equally special judgments by the above courts.

“What’s more important though is all the stated problems have their specific solution in the domain of the existing model of constitutional justice. I have always been vocal about the fact. Additionally, there are many observations by my colleagues in that connection. That’s also prompted by the experience of numerous countries with a developed constitutional justice model equivalent to ours to an extent. Hence, even if separate ” identified issues” require an option, it’s not the modification of model that needs to be the main …