RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports by order: changes have been made In the order of final examination, transfer and completion of students.

Transportation from class to class

1-in the classroom The learner is transferred to the next grade on the condition of acquiring the minimum required knowledge through characterization.

2-3rd, 3rd, 5-8th, 10th, 11th grades The student with a grade of 4-10 points per year from all educational subjects is transferred to the next grade. Pupils of 10th-11th grades of flow education or specialized secondary schools in the third level of secondary education are transferred to the next grade through transportation exams, which are held in written or oral form, at the discretion of the institution. Exam assignments are developed by the school methodological associations.

Evaluation

The written written exams are evaluated by 20, the oral exams by 10 point systems. In case of oral, 4-10 points are considered positive, in case of written, 8-20 points.

Transfer of students with special educational needs to the next grade due to intellectual (mental) developmental disabilities is done on the basis of an assessment made by the individual learning plan by the teacher.

The fact that a student is exempt from physical education and pre-military training due to his / her health condition, as well as the fact that he / she does not have an annual grade in the subject due to not being taught, does not affect his / her transfer to the next grade or graduation.

Annual grades from the subjects are assigned by the teachers during the last week of classes. Annual grades are determined by averaging the sums of the semi-annual grades.

4th grade final exam

In the 4th grade, a knowledge test is conducted “Native” (written) և “Mathematics” (written) for subjects taught in Russian, namely “Russian language” (orally), for classes of national minorities – in their mother tongue – literature (orally). Assignments are compiled by the school methodological associations.

Tests for the subject “Mathematics” for students of classes taught in Russian are made in Russian.

9-Graduation exams of the 1st grade

«Armenian language” և «Mathematics » Centralized examinations of the subjects are conducted in the written examination center approved by the Assessment and Testing Center (ATC).

Students with special educational needs can take the final exams at their school or centrally, according to the students, if necessary, by the choice of a parent or his / her legal representative. Students in special secondary schools take exams in their institutions.

There are also final exams for the 9th grade.

from literature (oral)

(oral) from a foreign language (Russian, English, French, German, other languages) by choice of the learner, orally.

From natural science ("Physics", "Chemistry", "Biology", "Geography" subjects of the student's choice) this year a written exam will be held, and from the 2022-2023 academic year, based on laboratory experiments, an oral one.

From Armenian history (oral)

From physical culture (handing over standards),

Teaching in Russian Pupils take exams in Russian Literature (oral) and national minority students take exams in their native language (oral).

Oral exams can be organized over two days, depending on the number of students in the institution.

For Russian-speaking students, Russian Literature assignments, and for national minority students, assignments in their native language and literature are compiled by the institution’s methodological associations.

The final exam of the subject “Physical Culture” is held by passing the standards according to a 10-point system.

In addition to the centralized examinations, the students take the examinations of the other subjects in their institution.

An appeal is organized for the students who did not get a positive score from the final exams in the period of July 2-8 or August 20-30.

‹‹ Mathematics ›› Subject examinations are conducted in centralized examination centers approved by the Minister of Education and Science.

‹‹ Subject examinations are conducted in centralized examination centers approved by the Minister of Education and Science. The 9th grade student is not transferred to the next grade նում repeats the course of the given academic year, if he / she did not appear for the re-examination or after passing the re-examination he / she did not secure a positive point in at least one subject (1-3 points in case of oral, 1-7 points in case of written) :

12-Graduation exams of the 1st grade

In January or June, state final exams are held in the 12th grade ‹‹ Armenian language "Armenian literature" (written), ‹‹ Mathematics ›› (written), ‹‹ Armenian history>> (written) subjects.

"Students in Russian-language classes take the exam." "Russian literature" subject (oral), and students of national minority classes – from their mother tongue – literature (oral).

If a 12th grader did not take a state final exam in January due to a health problem, he or she must take the state final exam in June.

In case of unsatisfactory assessment of any state final exam in January, a 12th grade student must pass the state final exam in that subject in June.

In case of unsatisfactory grade in the state final exam or failure to appear for the exam, in the second semester the given subject becomes a compulsory subject for the given student.

Graduation և State Graduation exam assignments are prepared by GTC.

For classes taught in Russian "Russian literature" The assignments of the subject, their mother tongue's literature for the classes of national minorities are compiled by the school methodological associations.

"Physical education" The examination of the subject is carried out by passing the standards during any examination period.

