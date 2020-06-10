Change.org accused of ‘siphoning’ donations from George Floyd petition

A Change.org petition demanding accountability for the killing of George Floyd has come under criticism for a misleading fundraising feature. In a Medium post on Tuesday, a lot more than 90 former Change.org employees called on the organization to donate any related funds to Floyd’s family and organizers rather than utilising the funds to advertise the campaign itself.

“These actions constitute Change.org profiting from the death of Black people,” the Medium post reads. “We understand that’s a serious statement to levy, and we don’t take it lightly.”

Launched by activists soon after Floyd’s death, the Change.org petition calls on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and local DA Mike Freeman to file charges from the police officers involved with Floyd’s death. Since the petition premiered, one officer was charged with second-degree murder although some have been fired. But as protests against police violence have escalated across the world, the petition has continued to develop, garnering a lot more than 17 million signatures as of press time.

The criticisms arise from Change.org’s “chip in” feature, which appears to have caught some organizers by surprise. Once a user has added their name to a petition, they’re invited to chip in a small donation to fund the further promotion of the campaign. For the Floyd petition, over fifty percent a million people chipped in per a display on Change.org. This money funded a lot more than 100 billboards across New York City and Minneapolis, each showing a picture of Floyd’s face and a web link pointing back again to the petition.

As critics notice it, that money should have attended Floyd’s family or the ongoing protest movement. “These contributions serve to market the petition and Change.org itself,” the Medium post argues, “siphoning resources away from organizations that are accountable to Black people and equipped to do deeper, long-term, community-based organizing.”

The chip in system is enabled automatically, and it is unclear whether the petition’s organizers were aware these funds were being raised. The same system has caused confusion in the past, with organizers sometimes directly calling on backers not to donate and making clear that they can not have access to funds raised by their campaign.

Sometime after the Medium post was published, Change.org appears to have disabled the chip in function on the Floyd petition, such that it no longer requests money after signing.

Reached for comment, Change.org said it was taking the concerns seriously but declined to commit to donating the funds to another group.

“We take these requests from our former colleagues seriously,” a representative said. “Led by current Black staff, we’re actively listening and working on how that contribution can be of most service to the historic movements for racial justice taking action across our country right now.”