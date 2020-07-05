Chancellor Rishi Sunak ‘will AXE stamp duty for six months’

Britain’s struggling housing industry could be given a much-needed shot in the arm with a six-month stamp duty holiday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is likely to announce plans for a temporary exemption for domiciles at the low end of the market in the Budget in the autumn.

Treasury officials are looking at raising the threshold at which homebuyers start paying stamp duty.

Currently the levy is not charged on the initial £125,000 of the house selling price, with a 2 % rate up to £250,000 and 5 per cent on the following £675,000.

The new threshold, which would be placed in place for six months to stimulate demand, will probably be set at somewhere between £300,000 and £500,000.

First-time buyers are already exempt from paying the duty on domiciles under £500,000 in London and £300,000 in all of those other country.

During the lockdown, Britons were told not to move house. This restriction has been lifted, but the property market has remained sluggish.

Prices fell for the third month in a row in May as coronavirus stalled activity. However, the decline has been modest, with just a 0.2 % monthly downturn in values, according to mortgage giant the Halifax.

The fall took the typical house price in Britain to £237,808 – 2.6 per cent greater than a year ago.

Figures from HM Revenue & Customs show that sales of homes in April fell to their lowest level since records began in 2005. There were just 38,060 transactions completed throughout the month – less than half the quantity seen at the same point a year ago.

Mr Sunak will give a summer economic update to MPs on Wednesday afternoon, but they will need to wait until autumn for the next full-blown Budget once the stamp duty holiday is likely to be announced.

A huge expansion of apprenticeships is expected to be one of the biggest announcements this week, with all young people expected to be fully guaranteed the opportunity of just one.

The target to have 50 % of young adults into university is also likely to be abandoned.

To encourage Britons to head out and start spending this summer, Mr Sunak is expected to announce an immediate decrease in VAT for the hospitality industry.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels are likely to take advantage of a six-month cut.

Ministers have long been under some pressure to take action on stamp duty to help stimulate the market.

Last year when that he was chancellor, Sajid Javid was thought as considering a radical overhaul that would have made sellers pay the levy instead of buyers.

Those in preference of the change had argued that it might help buyers move up the house ladder because they would be paying the duty on the home they are attempting to sell rather than on the often more expensive one they are buying.

However, it would negatively impact homeowners looking to downsize.

The suggestion was eventually eliminated by Mr Javid.