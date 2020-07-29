Chance to Shine’s Secondary School Girls Programme reports rise in girls’ participation | Cricket News





Chance to Shine has actually been working carefully with the ECB because it introduced a brand-new method to change ladies’s and girls’ cricket in 2018

Chance to Shine is assisting a growing variety of teenage girls to participate in sport and establish management qualities, brand-new research study programs.

The charity, which aims to spread the power of cricket throughout schools and communities, reports that the number of girls who say they are active every day after taking part in Chance to Shine’s Secondary School Girls Programme has risen from 34 per cent to 40 per cent.

The programme dealt with 1,700 particularly trained ‘Young Leaders’, with an even more 2,200 girls participating in after-school clubs in over 100 state schools throughout the nation.

According to research study performed by the Centre for Sport, Physical Education & & Activity Research (spear) at Canterbury Christ Church University, 78 percent of those who participated in the programme stated that they ‘desired to play more cricket than prior to’.

The research study – commissioned by Chance to Shine and NatWest – likewise revealed statistically considerable development in the essential management qualities such as self-confidence, strength, imagination and versatility.

Laura Cordingley, Chief Executive at Chance to Shine, stated: “At Chance to Shine we have actually seen how the power of cricket can support youths to establish the abilities that will benefit them throughout their life.

“The core management concepts that you can discover, like handling obstacles, adjusting to altering circumstances and analytical, will all stand girls in excellent stead through their expert lives.

“The key is to get girls interested in playing sport and this research shows that our programme has not only got more girls active but it has helped them to understand and see the benefits of playing sport.”

Charlotte Edwards states it is crucial that Chance to Shine’s Secondary Schools programme continues to support more girls and assist them to establish through playing cricket

Charlotte Edwards, who was England Captain for 15 years and is now Head Coach of the Southern Vipers having actually formerly been the Director of Women’s Cricket at Hampshire, stated: “From a young age I was enthusiastic about playing sport and as I grew throughout my profession, I handled more duty and discovered what it indicated to be a leader.

“For me, it has to do with comprehending your group’s strengths and weak points, being able to handle obstacles and having the self-confidence to make choices. I think that’s as appropriate on the cricket pitch as it is strolling into the conference room.

“Chance to Shine are offering girls those life abilities truly early on and I believe that it’s crucial that the programme continues and supports more girls to establish through playing the sport.”

Like most charities, Chance to Shine has actually struggled with an absence of fundraising because the start of the coronavirus pandemic. For more info on how you might assist, or on the programs the charity runs, go to www.chancetoshine.org