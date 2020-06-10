Championship: Six positive results in latest round of coronavirus tests

Six people have tested positive for coronavirus from the latest round of testing in the Championship, it has been unveiled.

The English Football League confirmed the latest testing figures from tests of 1,192 players and staff taken on Sunday 7 June, Monday 8 June and Tuesday 9 June.

Six individuals, players or staff, from four clubs saw results keep coming back positive.

Those players or staff will now self-isolate in line with the EFL instructions.

They will then need to post an adverse test to go back to training ground facilities and stadia.

The Championship is defined to resume on 20 June with Fulham kicking the restarted season off against Brentford at Craven Cottage.





League leaders Leeds will then resume their promotion campaign at Cardiff on Sunday 21 June.

Clubs in both leagues consented to end the 2019/20 seasons with immediate effect on Tuesday.