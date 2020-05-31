Championship set to restart on weekend of June 20 | Football News







The EFL has introduced that the Championship will restart on the weekend of June 20, topic to all security necessities and authorities tips being met.

The EFL is then planning to full the season with the play-off last on or round July 30 due to the significance of finishing the season in an analogous timeline to that of the Premier League to keep away from any potential points with promoted and relegated golf equipment.

lt has additionally been agreed to take into account altering the rules to permit groups to use 5 substitutes within the remaining fixtures and area matchday squads of 20 gamers reasonably than 18.

EFL chairman Rick Parry stated on Sunday: “With Sky Bet Championship Clubs set to return to full-contact coaching later this week and following Saturday’s authorities announcement (that sporting occasions can resume behind closed doorways), we’re edging nearer in direction of resuming the 2019/20 EFL season.

“We have due to this fact at the moment consulted with the Board’s Championship Directors and agreed to fixtures restarting behind closed doorways on 20 June.

“Whilst matches will sadly have to happen with out supporters, we’re working with our broadcast companions, EFL Championship golf equipment and all related stakeholders to broadcast the remaining 108 video games plus Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs both dwell on Sky Sports, iFollow or a membership’s equal streaming service.

“We should stress that at this stage the date is barely provisional and can solely be confirmed as soon as now we have met all the necessities, because the well being, security and well-being of all contributors, employees and supporters stays our prime precedence.

“Clearly completing the season in a safe manner is going to require a significant effort by all concerned and, whilst not unprecedented, it will need clubs to play a significant number of matches over a relatively short period of time.”

