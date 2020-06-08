Championship restart: The live games on Sky Sports | Football News







Sky Sports has announced the initial Championship games to be broadcast live when the league resumes, with promotion-chasing Leeds, West Brom, Fulham and Brentford all in front of the cameras on the initial weekend right back.

The action returns with a derby double-header on Saturday, June 20 as west London rivals Fulham and Brentford meet at Craven Cottage (12.30pm), before second-placed West Brom simply take on Birmingham later that afternoon (3pm) with the opportunity to go top – for some hours at the least.

Current leaders Leeds will try to retain their advantage and edge that bit nearer to a Premier League reunite when they happen to be Cardiff for a midday kick-off on Sunday, June 21.

Sky Sports has confirmed a further eight games to be broadcast live around the beginning of July, including more crunch clashes at the top between Leeds and Fulham, and Brentford and West Brom.

The race for the play-offs will also be in the spotlight, with Nottingham Forest, Preston, Bristol City and Millwall all set to feature in June.

Leeds United will require on Cardiff and Fulham live on Sky because they resume their bid to achieve the Premier League

Confirmed Championship games live on Sky Sports

Sat June 20: Fulham compared to Brentford – 12.30pm

Sat June 20: West Brom vs Birmingham – 3pm

Sun June 21: Cardiff vs Leeds – 12pm

Fri June 26: Brentford vs West Brom – 7.45pm

Sat June 27: Preston vs Cardiff – 12.30pm

Sat June 27: Leeds vs Fulham – 3pm

Sun June 28: Bristol City vs Sheff Wed – 12pm

Sun June 28: Nottm Forest vs Huddersfield – 2.15pm

Tue June 30:– Millwall vs Swansea – 5pm

Wed July 1: Preston vs Derby – 5pm

Thu July 2: Hull vs Middlesbrough – 5pm

All the particular Championship fixtures

EFL returns on Sky Sports

KO times TBC from July 4

Saturday, June 20

Fulham vs Brentford – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Hull City vs Charlton Athletic – 3pm

Luton Town vs Preston North End – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City – 3pm

Millwall vs Derby County – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley – 3pm

Reading vs Stoke City – 3pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City – 3pm, Sky Sports

Sunday, June 21

Cardiff City vs Leeds United – 12pm, Sky Sports

Friday, June 26

Brentford v West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, June 27

Preston North End vs Cardiff City – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Barnsley vs Millwall – 3pm

Birmingham City vs Hull City – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm

Derby County vs Reading – 3pm

Leeds United vs Fulham – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough – 3pm

Swansea City vs Luton Town – 3pm

Wigan Athletic vS Blackburn Rovers – 3pm

Sunday, June 28

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 12pm, Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town – 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday, June 30

Millwall vs Swansea City – 5pm, Sky Sports

Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Luton Town – 7.4pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City – 7.45pm

Reading v Brentford – 8pm

Wednesday, July 1

Preston North End vs Derby County – 5pm, Sky Sports

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm

Thursday, July 2

Hull City vs Middlesbrough – 5pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, July 4

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United – 3pm

Brentford vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Bristol City vs Cardiff City – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Millwall – 3pm

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Fulham vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End – 3pm

Luton Town vs Reading – 3pm

Stoke City vs Barnsley – 3pm

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm

Sunday, July 5

Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City – 3pm

Tuesday, July 7

Birmingham City vs Swansea City – 7.45pm

Brentford vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Stoke City 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Barnsley – 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 7.45pm

Reading vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End – 7.45pm

Wednesday, July 8

Bristol City vs Hull City – 7.45pm

Millwall v Middlesbrough – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County – 8pm

Saturday, July 11

Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Reading – 3pm

Derby County vs Brentford – 3pm

Fulham vs Cardiff City – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town – 3pm

Hull City vs Millwall – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City – 3pm

Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm

Stoke City vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Swansea City v Leeds United – 3pm

Tuesday, July 14

Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Brentford vs Preston North End – 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Stoke City – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Derby County – 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Barnsley – 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Hull City – 7.45pm

Reading vs Middlesbrough – 8pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham – 8pm

Saturday, July 18

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Derby County vs Leeds United – 3pm

Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm

Hull City vs Luton Town – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City – 3pm

Preston North End vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall – 3pm

Stoke City vs Brentford – 3pm

Swansea City vs Bristol City – 3pm

Wednesday, July 22

Birmingham City vs Derby County

Brentford vs Barnsley

Bristol City vs Preston North End

Cardiff City vs Hull City

Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City

Reading vs Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

Watch the Championship live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports displays 30 Sky Bet Championship games and also exclusive transmitting of all 15 EFL play-off games, if the season restarts on June 20.

30 live games will be transmit on Sky Sports over the rest of the Sky Bet Championship season

Club season solution holders will probably be given entry to all Sky Sports live games concerning their staff through the iFollow online platform

Sky Sports will transmit the 15 EFL play-off games over the Championship, League One in addition to League Two

The Sky Bet Championship may provisionally reactivate on June 20 along with Sky Sports showing 30 games, as well as the first circular of transmission selections to become announced a few weeks.

Season ticket cases will be able to view any live game concerning their golf club via the EFL’s iFollow on the internet platform. They will also be offered access to their own teams’ non-broadcast games, whilst non-season solution holders can purchase non-broadcast games regarding £10. Access to the games will be based on the golf club where the ally holds a new season solution and may maintain lieu of any refund or even part of a new wider package deal as based on each individual golf club.

Fans can also cause them to become across each of the action simply by tuning right into a new a new Sky Sports’ ‘goals since they go in’ show regarding non-broadcast accessories.

Sky Sports will even broadcast the particular 15 games from the semi-titles and finals of the EFL play-offs over the three sections.