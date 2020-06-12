Championship restart: More games announced live on Sky Sports | Football News

Sky Sports has announced one other seven Championship games to be broadcast live when the league resumes – learn the complete listing right here.
Charlton’s London derby with Millwall on Friday July Three will likely be proven live on Sky Sports Football, earlier than the East Midlands derby between Derby and Nottingham Forest the subsequent day at 12.30pm.
The race for promotion and a play-off spot continues as Bristol City host Cardiff on Saturday July Four at 3pm, whereas Sheffield Wednesday go to Swansea the subsequent day at noon.
Fulham go to Forest on Tuesday July 7 at 5pm, and on the prime of the desk West Brom host Derby at 5pm on Wednesday July 8, whereas leaders Leeds are additionally in motion on Sky Sports, internet hosting Stoke at 5pm on Thursday July 9.
Confirmed Championship games live on Sky Sports
Sat June 20: Fulham vs Brentford – 12.30pm
Sat June 20: West Brom vs Birmingham – 3pm
Sun June 21: Cardiff vs Leeds – 12pm
Fri June 26: Brentford vs West Brom – 7.45pm
Sat June 27: Preston vs Cardiff – 12.30pm
Sat June 27: Leeds vs Fulham – 3pm
Sun June 28: Bristol City vs Sheff Wed – 12pm
Sun June 28: Nottm Forest vs Huddersfield – 2.15pm
Tue June 30:– Millwall vs Swansea – 5pm
Wed July 1: Preston vs Derby – 5pm
Thu July 2: Hull vs Middlesbrough – 5pm
Newly-announced fixtures:
Fri July 3: Charlton vs Millwall – 8.15pm
Sat July 4: Derby vs Nottingham Forest – 12.30pm
Sat July 4: Bristol City vs Cardiff City – 3pm
Sun July 5: Swansea City vs Sheff Wed – 12pm
Tues July 7: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 5pm
Weds July 8: West Brom vs Derby – 5pm
Thurs July 9: Leeds vs Stoke – 5pm
All the Championship fixtures
KO occasions TBC from July 11
Saturday, June 20
Fulham vs Brentford – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Hull City vs Charlton Athletic – 3pm
Luton Town vs Preston North End – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Swansea City – 3pm
Millwall vs Derby County – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley – 3pm
Reading vs Stoke City – 3pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City – 3pm, Sky Sports
Sunday, June 21
Cardiff City vs Leeds United – 12pm, Sky Sports
Friday, June 26
Brentford v West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm, Sky Sports
Saturday, June 27
Preston North End vs Cardiff City – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Barnsley vs Millwall – 3pm
Birmingham City vs Hull City – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm
Derby County vs Reading – 3pm
Leeds United vs Fulham – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Stoke City vs Middlesbrough – 3pm
Swansea City vs Luton Town – 3pm
Wigan Athletic vS Blackburn Rovers – 3pm
Sunday, June 28
Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 12pm, Sky Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town – 2.15pm, Sky Sports
Tuesday, June 30
Millwall vs Swansea City – 5pm, Sky Sports
Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Luton Town – 7.4pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City – 7.45pm
Reading v Brentford – 8pm
Wednesday, July 1
Preston North End vs Derby County – 5pm, Sky Sports
Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm
Thursday, July 2
Hull City vs Middlesbrough – 5pm, Sky Sports
Friday, July 3
Charlton Athletic vs Millwall – 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Saturday, July 4
Derby County vs Nottingham Forest – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United – 3pm
Brentford vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Bristol City vs Cardiff City – 3pm, Sky Sports
Fulham vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End – 3pm
Luton Town vs Reading – 3pm
Stoke City vs Barnsley – 3pm
Sunday, July 5
Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 12pm, Sky Sports
Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City – 3pm
Tuesday, July 7
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 5pm, Sky Sports
Birmingham City vs Swansea City – 7.45pm
Brentford vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Barnsley – 7.45pm
Reading vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End – 7.45pm
Wednesday, July 8
West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County – 5pm, Sky Sports
Bristol City vs Hull City – 7.45pm
Millwall v Middlesbrough – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm
Thursday, July 9
Leeds United vs Stoke City – 5pm, Sky Sports
Saturday, July 11
Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Reading – 3pm
Derby County vs Brentford – 3pm
Fulham vs Cardiff City – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town – 3pm
Hull City vs Millwall – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Bristol City – 3pm
Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm
Stoke City vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Swansea City v Leeds United – 3pm
Tuesday, July 14
Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Brentford vs Preston North End – 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Stoke City – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Derby County – 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Barnsley – 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm
Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Hull City – 7.45pm
Reading vs Middlesbrough – 8pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham – 8pm
Saturday, July 18
Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs Reading – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Derby County vs Leeds United – 3pm
Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm
Hull City vs Luton Town – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City – 3pm
Preston North End vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall – 3pm
Stoke City vs Brentford – 3pm
Swansea City vs Bristol City – 3pm
Wednesday, July 22
Birmingham City vs Derby County
Brentford vs Barnsley
Bristol City vs Preston North End
Cardiff City vs Hull City
Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City
Reading vs Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic vs Fulham
Watch the Championship live on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will present 30 Sky Bet Championship games in addition to unique broadcasting of all 15 EFL play-off games, when the season restarts on June 20.
- 30 live games will likely be broadcast on Sky Sports throughout the remainder of the Sky Bet Championship season
- Club season ticket holders will likely be given entry to all Sky Sports live games involving their group by means of the iFollow on-line platform
- Sky Sports will broadcast the 15 EFL play-off games throughout the Championship, League One and League Two
The Sky Bet Championship will provisionally restart on June 20 with Sky Sports displaying 30 games.
Season ticket holders will have the ability to watch any live sport involving their membership through the EFL’s iFollow on-line platform. They may even be given entry to their groups’ non-broadcast games, whereas non-season ticket holders will have the ability to buy non-broadcast games for £10. Access to the games will likely be decided by the membership the place the supporter holds a season ticket and could also be in lieu of a refund or a part of a wider bundle as decided by every particular person membership.
Fans may also ensure they’re throughout all of the motion by tuning into a brand new a Sky Sports’ ‘objectives as they go in’ present for non-broadcast fixtures.
Sky Sports may even broadcast the 15 games from the semi-finals and finals of the EFL play-offs throughout the three divisions.