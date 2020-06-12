Championship restart: More games announced live on Sky Sports | Football News





The Championship is again – with 30 matches live on Sky Sports plus unique protection of all of the play-offs

Sky Sports has announced one other seven Championship games to be broadcast live when the league resumes – learn the complete listing right here.

Charlton’s London derby with Millwall on Friday July Three will likely be proven live on Sky Sports Football, earlier than the East Midlands derby between Derby and Nottingham Forest the subsequent day at 12.30pm.

The race for promotion and a play-off spot continues as Bristol City host Cardiff on Saturday July Four at 3pm, whereas Sheffield Wednesday go to Swansea the subsequent day at noon.

Fulham go to Forest on Tuesday July 7 at 5pm, and on the prime of the desk West Brom host Derby at 5pm on Wednesday July 8, whereas leaders Leeds are additionally in motion on Sky Sports, internet hosting Stoke at 5pm on Thursday July 9.

Leeds United will take on Cardiff and Fulham live on Sky as they resume their bid to succeed in the Premier League

Confirmed Championship games live on Sky Sports

Sat June 20: Fulham vs Brentford – 12.30pm

Sat June 20: West Brom vs Birmingham – 3pm

Sun June 21: Cardiff vs Leeds – 12pm

Fri June 26: Brentford vs West Brom – 7.45pm

Sat June 27: Preston vs Cardiff – 12.30pm

Sat June 27: Leeds vs Fulham – 3pm

Sun June 28: Bristol City vs Sheff Wed – 12pm

Sun June 28: Nottm Forest vs Huddersfield – 2.15pm

Tue June 30:– Millwall vs Swansea – 5pm

Wed July 1: Preston vs Derby – 5pm

Thu July 2: Hull vs Middlesbrough – 5pm

Newly-announced fixtures:

Fri July 3: Charlton vs Millwall – 8.15pm

Sat July 4: Derby vs Nottingham Forest – 12.30pm

Sat July 4: Bristol City vs Cardiff City – 3pm

Sun July 5: Swansea City vs Sheff Wed – 12pm

Tues July 7: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 5pm

Weds July 8: West Brom vs Derby – 5pm

Thurs July 9: Leeds vs Stoke – 5pm

All the Championship fixtures

EFL returns on Sky Sports

KO occasions TBC from July 11

Saturday, June 20

Fulham vs Brentford – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Hull City vs Charlton Athletic – 3pm

Luton Town vs Preston North End – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City – 3pm

Millwall vs Derby County – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley – 3pm

Reading vs Stoke City – 3pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City – 3pm, Sky Sports

Sunday, June 21

Cardiff City vs Leeds United – 12pm, Sky Sports

Friday, June 26

Brentford v West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, June 27

Preston North End vs Cardiff City – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Barnsley vs Millwall – 3pm

Birmingham City vs Hull City – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm

Derby County vs Reading – 3pm

Leeds United vs Fulham – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough – 3pm

Swansea City vs Luton Town – 3pm

Wigan Athletic vS Blackburn Rovers – 3pm

Sunday, June 28

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 12pm, Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town – 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday, June 30

Millwall vs Swansea City – 5pm, Sky Sports

Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Luton Town – 7.4pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City – 7.45pm

Reading v Brentford – 8pm

Wednesday, July 1

Preston North End vs Derby County – 5pm, Sky Sports

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm

Thursday, July 2

Hull City vs Middlesbrough – 5pm, Sky Sports

Friday, July 3

Charlton Athletic vs Millwall – 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, July 4

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United – 3pm

Brentford vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Bristol City vs Cardiff City – 3pm, Sky Sports

Fulham vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End – 3pm

Luton Town vs Reading – 3pm

Stoke City vs Barnsley – 3pm

Sunday, July 5

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 12pm, Sky Sports

Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City – 3pm

Tuesday, July 7

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 5pm, Sky Sports

Birmingham City vs Swansea City – 7.45pm

Brentford vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Barnsley – 7.45pm

Reading vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End – 7.45pm

Wednesday, July 8

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County – 5pm, Sky Sports

Bristol City vs Hull City – 7.45pm

Millwall v Middlesbrough – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm

Thursday, July 9

Leeds United vs Stoke City – 5pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, July 11

Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Reading – 3pm

Derby County vs Brentford – 3pm

Fulham vs Cardiff City – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town – 3pm

Hull City vs Millwall – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City – 3pm

Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm

Stoke City vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Swansea City v Leeds United – 3pm

Tuesday, July 14

Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Brentford vs Preston North End – 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Stoke City – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Derby County – 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Barnsley – 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Hull City – 7.45pm

Reading vs Middlesbrough – 8pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham – 8pm

Saturday, July 18

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Derby County vs Leeds United – 3pm

Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm

Hull City vs Luton Town – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City – 3pm

Preston North End vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall – 3pm

Stoke City vs Brentford – 3pm

Swansea City vs Bristol City – 3pm

Wednesday, July 22

Birmingham City vs Derby County

Brentford vs Barnsley

Bristol City vs Preston North End

Cardiff City vs Hull City

Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City

Reading vs Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

Watch the Championship live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will present 30 Sky Bet Championship games in addition to unique broadcasting of all 15 EFL play-off games, when the season restarts on June 20.

30 live games will likely be broadcast on Sky Sports throughout the remainder of the Sky Bet Championship season

Club season ticket holders will likely be given entry to all Sky Sports live games involving their group by means of the iFollow on-line platform

Sky Sports will broadcast the 15 EFL play-off games throughout the Championship, League One and League Two

The Sky Bet Championship will provisionally restart on June 20 with Sky Sports displaying 30 games.

Season ticket holders will have the ability to watch any live sport involving their membership through the EFL’s iFollow on-line platform. They may even be given entry to their groups’ non-broadcast games, whereas non-season ticket holders will have the ability to buy non-broadcast games for £10. Access to the games will likely be decided by the membership the place the supporter holds a season ticket and could also be in lieu of a refund or a part of a wider bundle as decided by every particular person membership.

Fans may also ensure they’re throughout all of the motion by tuning into a brand new a Sky Sports’ ‘objectives as they go in’ present for non-broadcast fixtures.

Sky Sports may even broadcast the 15 games from the semi-finals and finals of the EFL play-offs throughout the three divisions.