Championship restart: Kick-offs and Sky Sports matches announced | Football News

Championship football will go back to Sky Sports with a double-header on June 20 – and a further nine games broadcast live in these 10 days.
- Coverage will provisionally resume on June 20 with Fulham vs Brentford and West Brom vs Birmingham
- Further nine games in the following 10 days – including Leeds vs Fulham
- Sky Sports will show 30 matches, a live goals show for every matchday, plus exclusive coverage of most 15 EFL play-off games across the three divisions
The west London derby between Fulham and Brentford takes centre stage because the first live fixture of the restart on Saturday, June 20 (12.30pm kick-off), closely followed by the Midlands derby between West Brom and Birmingham at 3pm.
On Sunday, June 21, table-topping Leeds travel to south Wales to defend myself against Cardiff, with Brentford and West Brom then facing off as you’re watching cameras at Griffin Park on Friday, June 26 in a potentially pivotal clash in the race for promotion.
That kicks off a bumper week-end, with double-headers scheduled on both Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28; Preston undertake Cardiff (Sat, 12.30pm) and Leeds host Fulham (Sat, 3pm), with Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday (Sun, 12pm) and Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield (Sun, 2.15pm) these day.
There are three further scheduled fixtures the following week, like the clash between Hull and Middlesbrough at the end of the table.
Sky Sports managing director Robert Webster said: “The partnership between Sky Sports and the EFL supports clubs and their communities across the country. We are very happy to have reached an answer which works for them; and appreciate the positive and collaborative spirit of the negotiations.
“The availability for existing season ticket holders to stream matches from their club platform will complement Sky Sports in telling the complete story of the climax to the season.”
Championship live on Sky Sports – confirmed games so far
Sat June 20: Fulham compared to Brentford – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Sat June 20: West Brom vs Birmingham – 3pm, Sky Sports
Sun June 21: Cardiff vs Leeds – 12pm, Sky Sports
Fri June 26: Brentford vs West Brom – 7.45pm, Sky Sports
Sat June 27: Preston vs Cardiff – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Sun June 28: Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 12pm, Sky Sports
Sun June 28: Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield – 2.15pm, Sky Sports
Tues June 30: Millwall vs Swansea – 5pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 1: Preston vs Derby – 5pm, Sky Sports
Thurs July 2: Hull vs Middlesbrough – 5pm, Sky Sports
Championship fixtures and times – all the confirmed games so far
KO times TBC from July 4
Saturday, June 20
Fulham vs Brentford – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Hull City vs Charlton Athletic – 3pm
Luton Town vs Preston North End – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Swansea City – 3pm
Millwall vs Derby County – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley – 3pm
Reading vs Stoke City – 3pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City – 3pm, Sky Sports
Sunday, June 21
Cardiff City vs Leeds United – 12pm, Sky Sports
Friday, June 26
Brentford v West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm, Sky Sports
Saturday, June 27
Preston North End vs Cardiff City – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Barnsley vs Millwall – 3pm
Birmingham City vs Hull City – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm
Derby County vs Reading – 3pm
Leeds United vs Fulham – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Stoke City vs Middlesbrough – 3pm
Swansea City vs Luton Town – 3pm
Wigan Athletic vS Blackburn Rovers – 3pm
Sunday, June 28
Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 12pm, Sky Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town – 2.15pm, Sky Sports
Tuesday, June 30
Millwall vs Swansea City – 5pm, Sky Sports
Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Luton Town – 7.4pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City – 7.45pm
Reading v Brentford – 8pm
Wednesday, July 1
Preston North End vs Derby County – 5pm, Sky Sports
Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm
Thursday, July 2
Hull City vs Middlesbrough – 5pm, Sky Sports
Saturday, July 4
Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United – 3pm
Brentford vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Bristol City vs Cardiff City – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Millwall – 3pm
Derby County vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
Fulham vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End – 3pm
Luton Town vs Reading – 3pm
Stoke City vs Barnsley – 3pm
Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm
Sunday, July 5
Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City – 3pm
Tuesday, July 7
Birmingham City vs Swansea City – 7.45pm
Brentford vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Stoke City 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Barnsley – 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 7.45pm
Reading vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End – 7.45pm
Wednesday, July 8
Bristol City vs Hull City – 7.45pm
Millwall v Middlesbrough – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County – 8pm
Saturday, July 11
Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Reading – 3pm
Derby County vs Brentford – 3pm
Fulham vs Cardiff City – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town – 3pm
Hull City vs Millwall – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Bristol City – 3pm
Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm
Stoke City vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Swansea City v Leeds United – 3pm
Tuesday, July 14
Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Brentford vs Preston North End – 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Stoke City – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Derby County – 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Barnsley – 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm
Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Hull City – 7.45pm
Reading vs Middlesbrough – 8pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham – 8pm
Saturday, July 18
Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs Reading – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Derby County vs Leeds United – 3pm
Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm
Hull City vs Luton Town – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City – 3pm
Preston North End vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall – 3pm
Stoke City vs Brentford – 3pm
Swansea City vs Bristol City – 3pm
Wednesday, July 22
Birmingham City vs Derby County
Brentford vs Barnsley
Bristol City vs Preston North End
Cardiff City vs Hull City
Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City
Reading vs Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic vs Fulham
Watch the Championship live on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will show 30 Sky Bet Championship games as well as exclusive broadcasting of all 15 EFL play:off games, when the season restarts on June 20.
- 30 live games will be broadcast on Sky Sports across the rest of the Sky Bet Championship season
- Club season ticket holders will be given access to all Sky Sports live games involving their team through the iFollow online platform
- Sky Sports will broadcast the 15 EFL play:off games across the Championship, League One and League Two
The Sky Bet Championship will provisionally restart on June 20 with Sky Sports showing 30 games, and the first round of broadcast selections to be announced next week.
Season ticket holders will be able to watch any live game involving their club via the EFL’s iFollow online platform. They will also be given access to their teams’ non:broadcast games, while non:season ticket holders will be able to purchase non-broadcast game titles for £10. Access to the games will be determined by the club where the supporter holds a season ticket and may be in lieu of a refund or part of a wider package as determined by each individual club.
Fans can also make sure they are across all the action by tuning into a new a Sky Sports’ ‘goals as they go in’ show for non-transmit fixtures.
Sky Sports will also broadcast the 15 games from the semi-finals and finals of the EFL play-offs throughout the three divisions.
