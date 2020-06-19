Championship preview: A team-by-team guide to the remainder of the season as Leeds bid for promotion

The Championship follows hot on the heels of the Premier League in resuming this week-end after 90 days away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, we have a look at how each club is faring ahead of a condensed run-in, with Leeds seeking to finally reunite to the top flight, a tense run for the play-off places, and a tooth and nail battle to escape relegation.

Leeds (1st)

With nine games to go, Leeds are within touching distance of a majestic reunite to the Premier League after 16 years away. The season paused at a bad time for them as these were on a run of five successive wins, which put them seven points clear of third-placed Fulham. They play the Cottagers in their 2nd game right back but otherwise have a favourable run-in.





West Brom (2nd)

The Baggies also have promotion in sight and they’ll be gunning for a Premier League return as champions. They are six points above Fulham, who they also have to play, with five of their nine games at the Hawthorns, Slaven Bilic will be confident of getting the job done.

Fulham (3rd)

Fulham could have still designs on an instantaneous return to the top tier and also have it inside their hands with games against Brentford, Leeds and West Brom that could help force their way into the top two. They had lost only once since New Year’s Day when the suspension came, so Scott Parker will soon be hoping his men can regain their momentum.

Brentford (4th)

Robbed of the chance to say farewell to Griffin Park in front of their fans, Brentford will soon be hoping their move into their new stadium will be to welcome Premier League football. The top two looks out of reach as they sit 10 points away, however they will be keen to book a play-off spot.

Nottingham Forest (5th)

Forest had only won one of their last six games when the coronavirus hit so they really will have been happy to hit the reset button. They will soon be looking to consolidate their position in the top six, though do involve some tough-looking games remaining.

Preston (6th)

Three straight defeats before the break left Preston hanging on to their play-off spot while the break has seen a number of their squad hit by coronavirus. They have a bunch of teams on their shoulder looking to displace them, but with a number of those to play their destiny continues to be in their own hands.

Bristol City (7th)

Bristol City were another team for who the break came at a perfect time having won none of their previous five games, but resume just a point off Preston. They have a number of matches against teams in the entry level of the table and finish in what could be a blockbusting winner-takes-all against North End.

Millwall (8th)

Gary Rowett did a remarkable job at the Den and certainly will have designs on finishing it off by muscling their way into the top six. They ended with an impressive win against Nottingham Forest and with six games against teams currently in the bottom half must fancy their chances.

Cardiff (9th)

Despite an inconsistent season, which saw Neil Harris replace Neil Warnock as manager, Cardiff are still in striking distance of the top six, sitting just two shy of Preston. And with a host of games against teams close to them they’ll be eyeing a march up the dining table.

Blackburn (10th)

A four-game winless run before the hiatus just put the brakes on Blackburn’s play-off charge, but having had the oppertunity to regroup they are greatly in firm contention still. Three points shy of six with games against teams above them in the league, Tony Mowbray’s men have everything still to play for.

Swansea (11th)

Swansea may be 11th in the table nevertheless they are only three points off the top six and will also be certain they could achieve a top-six finish. Draws were their problem before the season paused so when they can start turning some of those in to wins, they can not be eliminated.

Derby (12th)

Derby, last season’s beaten play-off finalists, won’t be giving up hope of still another trip to Wembley, despite their mid-table position. They are still touching the play-offs, five points shy, but must enhance their away form if they are to make any sort of push.

QPR (13th)

Such is the nature of the Championship that QPR, sitting in the bottom half of the dining table with nine games to go, could still make the play-offs. They are six points off Preston, but with a lot of teams above them – only two of them who they will have to play – they have to produce an nearly flawless run-in.

Reading (14th)

Reading are one of just a couple of teams who’ve realistically little to play for between now and the new end of the season. They are eight points off the play-offs and nine above the drop zone. The pressure will soon be well and truly off the Royals, which could make them a threat.

Sheffield Wednesday (15th)

Wednesday are another team with no real chance of gate-crashing the play-offs or being sucked into the relegation fight – pending an EFL points deduction. Garry Monk’s mission will soon be to attempt to force a top-half finish while assessing how his squad needs reshaping.

Birmingham (16th)

The third team with little but pride to play for, Birmingham will be effortlessly treading water for the remaining nine games of the season after it had been announced Pep Clotet will soon be leaving in the summer.

Stoke (17th)

Stoke, in 17th, are the highest placed team who’re still overlooking their shoulders at the relegation zone, sitting just four points clear. A resurgence under Michael O’Neill before the suspension and a raft of top players should mean that Stoke remain upwardly mobile.

Huddersfield (18th)

The prospect of back-to-back relegations for Huddersfield remains a firm one as they linger above the drop zone. They are only four points clear of the bottom three and will have to hope the break will help them, but their run-in looks tough.

Middlesbrough (19th)

One of three teams who’re just two points above the drop zone, Boro are in real danger of slipping in to the third tier for the first-time since 1987. It was a tough introduction into management for Jonathan Woodgate plus it remains to be seen whether he has the know-how to help his hometown club survive.

Wigan (20th)

Wigan might have been hugely frustrated at the season coming to a halt as these were on the up, with five wins and three draws from their last nine games. Paul Cook will hope to have the ability to recreate that buzz once the action resumes and with games against Huddersfield, Stoke, Barnsley, Hull and Charlton safety is firmly in their hands.

Hull (21st)

It is little surprise that Hull were vehemently against the restart of the season given the way they had imploded before it came to an end. They had lost nine of their last 11 games and were spiralling towards League One when the virus hit. They will hope that the break has stopped the rot and they can pick up the necessary points to stay up.

Charlton (22nd)

Charlton were desperate to play on, considering a points-per-game model sends them down, but it will not be an easy lockdown period for the Addicks. They have experienced boardroom battles which have led to a takeover, star striker Lyle Taylor is refusing to play so maybe not jeopardise a summer transfer and Lee Bowyer has been associated with the Birmingham job. Considering all of that, it may need some effort to stay up.

Luton (23rd)

It in addition has been an interval of change for Luton in the lockdown after boss Graeme Jones lost his job, seemingly due to the effects of the pandemic, only to be replaced by former manager Nathan Jones. The Hatters had lost only one of six before the break so will be banking on the return of Nathan Jones to help recreate that form.

Barnsley (24th)

Barnsley were one of the sides fighting to ensure relegation was scrapped if the season cannot be ended and it is little surprise given their position. The Reds are seven points from safety and so are staring League One in the face with some tough fixtures to come. If these were to survive, it would be an excellent escape.

