Championship play-offs 2020: Dates, kick-off times, venues, live on Sky Sports | Football News

When would be the 2020 Sky Bet Championship play-offs?
The Sky Bet Championship play-off schedule has now been confirmed, with all five fixtures to seem live on Sky Sports.
The semi-finals will require place over five days in July, with the ultimate to take place at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday 4 August.
First legs
6th vs 3rd – Sunday 26 July, 6.30pm
5th vs 4th – Monday 27 July, 7.45pm
Second legs
3rd vs 6th – Wednesday 29 July, 7.45pm
4th vs 5th – Thursday 30 July, 7.45pm
Final: Tuesday August 4
Winner semi-final A vs Winner semi-final B – 7.45pm, Wembley Stadium