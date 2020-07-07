Championship: More games announced live on Sky Sports in race for promotion | Football News

West Brom vs Fulham, Brentford vs Preston, Leeds vs Barnsley picked for Sky Sports coverage
Last Updated: 07/07/20 3:30pm
Sky Sports has announced another three Championship games to be broadcast live as a fantastic promotion race nears its conclusion.
A potentially crucial triple-header across successive days in the race for the Premier League starts with second-placed West Brom hosting fourth-placed Fulham on Tuesday July 14 (kick-off 5pm).
Third-placed Brentford, still in the hunt for automatic promotion, will host play-off hopefuls Preston at Griffin Park in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Wednesday July 15 (kick-off 5pm)
And the spotlight will turn to Elland Road on Thursday July 16 as table-topping Leeds, hoping to finally end their 16-year Premier League exile, simply take on Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in yet another 5pm kick-off.
Confirmed Championship games live on Sky Sports
Tues July 7: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 5pm
Weds July 8: West Brom vs Derby – 5pm
Thurs July 9: Leeds vs Stoke – 5pm
Fri July 10: Huddersfield vs Luton – 6pm
Fri July 10: Fulham vs Cardiff – 8.15pm
Sat July 11: Derby vs Brentford – 12.30pm
Sun July 12: Swansea vs Leeds – 1.30pm
Newly-announced fixtures:
Tues July 14: West Brom vs Fulham – 5pm
Wed July 15: Brentford vs Preston – 5pm
Thurs July 16: Leeds vs Barnsley – 5pm
All the Championship fixtures
KO times from July 14 TBC
Tuesday July 7
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 5pm, Sky Sports
Birmingham City vs Swansea City – 7.45pm
Brentford vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Barnsley – 7.45pm
Reading vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End – 7.45pm
Wednesday July 8
West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County – 5pm, Sky Sports
Bristol City vs Hull City – 7.45pm
Millwall v Middlesbrough – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm
Thursday July 9
Leeds United vs Stoke City – 5pm, Sky Sports
Friday July 10
Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town – 6pm, Sky Sports
Fulham vs Cardiff City – 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Saturday July 11
Derby County vs Brentford – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Reading – 3pm
Hull City vs Millwall – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Bristol City – 3pm
Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm
Stoke City vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Sunday July 12
Swansea City v Leeds United – 1.30pm, Sky Sports
Tuesday July 14
West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham – 5pm, Sky Sports
Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Stoke City – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Derby County – 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm
Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Hull City – 7.45pm
Reading vs Middlesbrough – 8pm
Wednesday July 15
Brentford vs Preston North End – 5pm, Sky Sports
Thursday July 16
Leeds United vs Barnsley – 5pm, Sky Sports
Saturday, July 18
Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs Reading – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Derby County vs Leeds United – 3pm
Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm
Hull City vs Luton Town – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City – 3pm
Preston North End vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall – 3pm
Stoke City vs Brentford – 3pm
Swansea City vs Bristol City – 3pm
Wednesday, July 22
Birmingham City vs Derby County
Brentford vs Barnsley
Bristol City vs Preston North End
Cardiff City vs Hull City
Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City
Reading vs Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic vs Fulham