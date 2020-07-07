Championship: More games announced live on Sky Sports in race for promotion | Football News







Sky Sports has announced another three Championship games to be broadcast live as a fantastic promotion race nears its conclusion.

A potentially crucial triple-header across successive days in the race for the Premier League starts with second-placed West Brom hosting fourth-placed Fulham on Tuesday July 14 (kick-off 5pm).

Third-placed Brentford, still in the hunt for automatic promotion, will host play-off hopefuls Preston at Griffin Park in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Wednesday July 15 (kick-off 5pm)

And the spotlight will turn to Elland Road on Thursday July 16 as table-topping Leeds, hoping to finally end their 16-year Premier League exile, simply take on Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in yet another 5pm kick-off.

Leeds face Swansea in front of the Sky Sports cameras

Confirmed Championship games live on Sky Sports

Tues July 7: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 5pm

Weds July 8: West Brom vs Derby – 5pm

Thurs July 9: Leeds vs Stoke – 5pm

Fri July 10: Huddersfield vs Luton – 6pm

Fri July 10: Fulham vs Cardiff – 8.15pm

Sat July 11: Derby vs Brentford – 12.30pm

Sun July 12: Swansea vs Leeds – 1.30pm

Newly-announced fixtures:

Tues July 14: West Brom vs Fulham – 5pm

Wed July 15: Brentford vs Preston – 5pm

Thurs July 16: Leeds vs Barnsley – 5pm

All the Championship fixtures

EFL returns on Sky Sports

KO times from July 14 TBC

Tuesday July 7

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 5pm, Sky Sports

Birmingham City vs Swansea City – 7.45pm

Brentford vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Barnsley – 7.45pm

Reading vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End – 7.45pm

Wednesday July 8

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County – 5pm, Sky Sports

Bristol City vs Hull City – 7.45pm

Millwall v Middlesbrough – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm

Thursday July 9

Leeds United vs Stoke City – 5pm, Sky Sports

Friday July 10

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town – 6pm, Sky Sports

Fulham vs Cardiff City – 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Saturday July 11

Derby County vs Brentford – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Reading – 3pm

Hull City vs Millwall – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City – 3pm

Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm

Stoke City vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Sunday July 12

Swansea City v Leeds United – 1.30pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday July 14

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham – 5pm, Sky Sports

Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Stoke City – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Derby County – 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Hull City – 7.45pm

Reading vs Middlesbrough – 8pm

Wednesday July 15

Brentford vs Preston North End – 5pm, Sky Sports

Thursday July 16

Leeds United vs Barnsley – 5pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, July 18

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Derby County vs Leeds United – 3pm

Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm

Hull City vs Luton Town – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City – 3pm

Preston North End vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall – 3pm

Stoke City vs Brentford – 3pm

Swansea City vs Bristol City – 3pm

Wednesday, July 22

Birmingham City vs Derby County

Brentford vs Barnsley

Bristol City vs Preston North End

Cardiff City vs Hull City

Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City

Reading vs Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham