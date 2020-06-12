Championship League snooker: Belgian Luca Brecel wins title after draw with Ben Woollaston | Snooker News





Brecel only needed a draw to secure the Championship League title

Luca Brecel has won snooker’s Championship League after securing the 2-2 draw that he required against Ben Woollaston in the last match of the tournament on Thursday night.

The 29-year-old produced some slack of 111 to clinch the title after Woollaston had reeled off two consecutive centuries of their own to give him hope of a first professional title.

Brecel had started the afternoon with two centuries in a 3-0 win over Stuart Bingham, before a 2-2 tie with Ryan Day. His 2nd tie against Woollaston saw him finish on top of the four-player group.

The Belgian’s success in the behind-closed-doors event in Milton Keynes earned him £20,000 and a place in the prestigious Champion of Champions tournament later in the season.

The Championship League was played under strict social distancing rules with all players necessary to undertake coronavirus tests and remain on site for the 11-day duration of the tournament.

Bingham had begun the last day as favourite but despite rallying from his loss to Brecel by beating Woollaston in his second match, a draw against Day ruled him out of the running.

Having not qualified for the Coral Tour finals that may also occur in Milton Keynes this month, Bingham will now turn his attention to the World Championships at the end of July.

Reigning champion Judd Trump admits he would defend his world title “in a car park” as a behind-closed-doors World Championship draws closer

The tournament is currently scheduled to be played nowadays at the Crucible but Bingham, the 2015 world champion, is hopeful there’s still time for circumstances to change.

Bingham told PA: “Until we get there we don’t know what it’s going to be like but I’m sure it’ll still have that special buzz.

“But it will likely be a different tournament with no crowds. Hopefully we’ve got 2-3 weeks yet and so they might lift (the restrictions) – even having half the crowd in there would give it some sort of atmosphere.”

For those on the road, we will have the Pool & Snooker season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.