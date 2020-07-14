Championship highlights and round-up: Cardiff close in on play-offs, West Brom held | Football News







Goals from Junior Hoilett and Lee Tomlin strengthened Cardiff’s play-off hopes in a 2-1 win at Derby.

A woeful backpass from Jason Knight allowed Hoilett to round goalkeeper Kelle Roos – who replaced Ben Hamer after his error against Brentford at the weekend – and slot the opener, before Knight redeemed himself with the equaliser 13 minutes later following a smart pass from Louie Sibley.

The winner followed another error, this time from Wayne Rooney, who was caught in possession by the lively Tomlin, who then drove on and plundered his first goal since February and his eighth of the season so far.

A 20th-minute strike from Mason Bennett proved enough to give Millwall a 1-0 win over Blackburn at The Den, and kept the Lions two points behind the Welshmen with two games to play.

Wigan claimed the biggest league win in their history as they responded to their looming 12-point penalty in spectacular fashion with an 8-0 rout of Championship relegation rivals Hull.

2:42 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship as Wigan faced Hull City at the DW Stadium Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship as Wigan faced Hull City at the DW Stadium

The Latics struck seven in an extraordinary first half as they made sure of a win which moves them out of the bottom three on goal difference at Hull’s expense, once the expected sanction for falling into administration is applied.

Wigan’s win surpassed their previous best league triumph, a 7-0 win at Oxford in 2017, while it also matched Hull’s previous worst league result against Wolves in 1911.

Kal Naismith put his side in front after a minute then Kieffer Moore and Kieran Dowell struck twice apiece and Jamal Lowe and Joe Williams also netted before the interval.

Dowell completed his hat-trick with a stunning effort after the break before the hosts eased down, while Hull boss Grant McCann’s job is in serious jeopardy after the Tigers’ fourth defeat in a row.

2:11 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Derby Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Derby

West Brom‘s hopes of securing automatic promotion remain in the balance after they were held to a goalless draw by Fulham at The Hawthorns.

The result leaves the Baggies four points clear of third-placed Brentford having played a game more, while the point effectively ends Fulham’s slim hopes of automatic promotion.

Grady Diangana was denied by Fulham ‘keeper Marek Rodak in the second half before Anthony Knockaert fired a 25-yard effort against the bar for the visitors.

Patrick Roberts struck an 82nd-minute winner as Middlesbrough hit back from behind to win 2-1 at Reading and give a huge boost to their survival prospects.

2:08 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championhsip match between West Brom and Fulham Highlights of the Sky Bet Championhsip match between West Brom and Fulham

Liam Moore put the Royals in front just past the half-hour mark but a header from Ashley Fletcher on the stroke of half-time hauled Neil Warnock’s side level and they went on to snatch the points late on.

Luton extended their unbeaten run to three games but remain in the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw with QPR at Kenilworth Road.

A first-half penalty from Jamie Collins gave the Hatters hope of clambering out of the bottom three but Dominic Ball’s second-half equaliser meant the Hatters had to settle for pulling level on points with third-bottom Hull.

Huddersfield nudged three points clear of the relegation zone after battling out a goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.​​​​