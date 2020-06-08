Championship fixtures: List of matches, dates and kick-off times confirmed

Promotion-chasing Fulham will resume the Championship season against Brentford after the English Football League confirmed the fixtures for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.
With tv broadcast details also published, the EFL announced that 11 matches will be shown live on Sky Sports over the next three rounds of fixtures, with two other games being shown on the week-end of 20/21 June.
Second-placed West Bromwich Albion will be doing his thing on Saturday afternoon with a home 3pm kick-off against rivals Birmingham City, while Sunday’s encounter will see league-leaders Leeds United head to Cardiff City.
2019/20 Championship fixtures
KO times TBC from 4 July
Saturday 20 June
Fulham vs Brentford – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Hull City vs Charlton Athletic – 3pm
Luton Town vs Preston North End – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Swansea City – 3pm
Millwall vs Derby County – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley – 3pm
Reading vs Stoke City – 3pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City – 3pm, Sky Sports
Sunday 21 June
Cardiff City vs Leeds United – 12pm, Sky Sports
Friday 26 June
Brentford v West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm, Sky Sports
Saturday 27 June
Preston North End vs Cardiff City – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Barnsley vs Millwall – 3pm
Birmingham City vs Hull City – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm
Derby County vs Reading – 3pm
Leeds United vs Fulham – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Stoke City vs Middlesbrough – 3pm
Swansea City vs Luton Town – 3pm
Wigan Athletic vS Blackburn Rovers – 3pm
Sunday 28 June
Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 12pm, Sky Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town – 2.15pm, Sky Sports
Tuesday 30 June
Millwall vs Swansea City – 5pm, Sky Sports
Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Luton Town – 7.4pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City – 7.45pm
Reading v Brentford – 8pm
Wednesday 1 July
Preston North End vs Derby County – 5pm, Sky Sports
Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm
Thursday 2 July
Hull City vs Middlesbrough – 5pm, Sky Sports
Saturday 4 July
Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United – 3pm
Brentford vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Bristol City vs Cardiff City – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Millwall – 3pm
Derby County vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
Fulham vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End – 3pm
Luton Town vs Reading – 3pm
Stoke City vs Barnsley – 3pm
Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm
Sunday 5 July
Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City – 3pm
Tuesday 7 July
Birmingham City vs Swansea City – 7.45pm
Brentford vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Stoke City 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Barnsley – 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 7.45pm
Reading vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End – 7.45pm
Wednesday 8 July
Bristol City vs Hull City – 7.45pm
Millwall v Middlesbrough – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County – 8pm
Saturday 11 July
Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Reading – 3pm
Derby County vs Brentford – 3pm
Fulham vs Cardiff City – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town – 3pm
Hull City vs Millwall – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Bristol City – 3pm
Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm
Stoke City vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Swansea City v Leeds United – 3pm
Tuesday 14 July
Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Brentford vs Preston North End – 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Stoke City – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Derby County – 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Barnsley – 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm
Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Hull City – 7.45pm
Reading vs Middlesbrough – 8pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham – 8pm
Saturday 18 July
Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs Reading – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Derby County vs Leeds United – 3pm
Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm
Hull City vs Luton Town – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City – 3pm
Preston North End vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall – 3pm
Stoke City vs Brentford – 3pm
Swansea City vs Bristol City – 3pm
Wednesday 22 July
Birmingham City vs Derby County
Brentford vs Barnsley
Bristol City vs Preston North End
Cardiff City vs Hull City
Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City
Reading vs Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic vs Fulham
