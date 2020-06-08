Championship fixtures: List of matches, dates and kick-off times confirmed

Promotion-chasing Fulham will resume the Championship season against Brentford after the English Football League confirmed the fixtures for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

With tv broadcast details also published, the EFL announced that 11 matches will be shown live on Sky Sports over the next three rounds of fixtures, with two other games being shown on the week-end of 20/21 June.

Second-placed West Bromwich Albion will be doing his thing on Saturday afternoon with a home 3pm kick-off against rivals Birmingham City, while Sunday’s encounter will see league-leaders Leeds United head to Cardiff City.





2019/20 Championship fixtures

KO times TBC from 4 July

Saturday 20 June

Fulham vs Brentford – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Hull City vs Charlton Athletic – 3pm

Luton Town vs Preston North End – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City – 3pm

Millwall vs Derby County – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley – 3pm

Reading vs Stoke City – 3pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City – 3pm, Sky Sports

Sunday 21 June

Cardiff City vs Leeds United – 12pm, Sky Sports

Friday 26 June

Brentford v West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Saturday 27 June

Preston North End vs Cardiff City – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Barnsley vs Millwall – 3pm

Birmingham City vs Hull City – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm

Derby County vs Reading – 3pm

Leeds United vs Fulham – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough – 3pm

Swansea City vs Luton Town – 3pm

Wigan Athletic vS Blackburn Rovers – 3pm

Sunday 28 June

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 12pm, Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town – 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday 30 June

Millwall vs Swansea City – 5pm, Sky Sports

Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Luton Town – 7.4pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City – 7.45pm

Reading v Brentford – 8pm

Wednesday 1 July

Preston North End vs Derby County – 5pm, Sky Sports

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm

Thursday 2 July

Hull City vs Middlesbrough – 5pm, Sky Sports

Saturday 4 July

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United – 3pm

Brentford vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Bristol City vs Cardiff City – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Millwall – 3pm

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Fulham vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End – 3pm

Luton Town vs Reading – 3pm

Stoke City vs Barnsley – 3pm

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm

Sunday 5 July

Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City – 3pm

Tuesday 7 July

Birmingham City vs Swansea City – 7.45pm

Brentford vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Stoke City 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Barnsley – 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 7.45pm

Reading vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End – 7.45pm

Wednesday 8 July

Bristol City vs Hull City – 7.45pm

Millwall v Middlesbrough – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County – 8pm

Saturday 11 July

Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Reading – 3pm

Derby County vs Brentford – 3pm

Fulham vs Cardiff City – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town – 3pm

Hull City vs Millwall – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City – 3pm

Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm

Stoke City vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Swansea City v Leeds United – 3pm

Tuesday 14 July

Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Brentford vs Preston North End – 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Stoke City – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Derby County – 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Barnsley – 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Hull City – 7.45pm

Reading vs Middlesbrough – 8pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham – 8pm

Saturday 18 July

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Derby County vs Leeds United – 3pm

Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm

Hull City vs Luton Town – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City – 3pm

Preston North End vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall – 3pm

Stoke City vs Brentford – 3pm

Swansea City vs Bristol City – 3pm

Wednesday 22 July

Birmingham City vs Derby County

Brentford vs Barnsley

Bristol City vs Preston North End

Cardiff City vs Hull City

Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City

Reading vs Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

