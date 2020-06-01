Championship fixtures: All 2019/20 remaining games | Football News







The Championship will resume on June 20, topic to all security necessities and authorities tips being met.

Clubs will return to full contact coaching later this week and the EFL has now been given the inexperienced gentle to return on Saturday, June 20.

The EFL is then planning to finish the season with the play-off ultimate on or round July 30, as a result of significance of finishing the season in the same timeline to that of the Premier League to keep away from any potential points with promoted and relegated golf equipment.

0:58 The Championship will restart on the weekend of June 20, topic to all security and authorities tips being met The Championship will restart on the weekend of June 20, topic to all security and authorities tips being met

lt has additionally been agreed to think about altering the rules to permit groups to make use of 5 substitutes within the remaining fixtures and subject matchday squads of 20 gamers fairly than 18.

A full new fixture schedule remains to be to be confirmed however right here is each recreation left to play in addition to remaining fixtures by membership.

All the Championship games nonetheless to play

Matchweek 38

Fulham vs Brentford

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City

Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

Hull City vs Charlton Athletic

Luton Town vs Preston North End

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City

Millwall vs Derby County

Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley

Reading vs Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

Cardiff City vs Leeds United

Matchweek 39

Barnsley vs Millwall

Brentford vs West Bromwich Albion

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers

Derby County vs Reading

Birmingham City vs Hull City

Leeds United vs Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town

Preston North End vs Cardiff City

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough

Swansea City vs Luton Town

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers

Matchweek 40

Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town

Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic

Hull City vs Middlesbrough

Leeds United vs Luton Town

Millwall vs Swansea City

Preston North End vs Derby County

Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham

Reading vs Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion

Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City

Matchweek 41

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

Brentford vs Wigan Athletic

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Charlton Athletic vs Millwall

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs Birmingham City

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

Luton Town vs Reading

Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers

Stoke City vs Barnsley

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City

Matchweek 42

Birmingham City vs Swansea City

Brentford vs Charlton Athletic

Bristol City vs Hull City

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers

Leeds United vs Stoke City

Luton Town vs Barnsley

Millwall vs Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

Reading vs Huddersfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County

Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers

Matchweek 43

Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic

Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion

Charlton Athletic vs Reading

Derby County vs Brentford

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town

Hull City vs Millwall

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City

Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City vs Birmingham City

Swansea City vs Leeds United

Fulham vs Cardiff City

Matchweek 44

Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic

Brentford vs Preston North End

Bristol City vs Stoke City

Cardiff City vs Derby County

Leeds United vs Barnsley

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City

Reading vs Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham

Wigan Athletic vs Hull City

Matchweek 45

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic

Derby County vs Leeds United

Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion

Hull City vs Luton Town

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City

Preston North End vs Birmingham City

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall

Stoke City vs Brentford

Swansea City vs Bristol City

Matchweek 46

Birmingham City vs Derby County

Brentford vs Barnsley

Bristol City vs Preston North End

Cardiff City vs Hull City

Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City

Reading vs Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

As it stands