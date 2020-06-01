Championship fixtures: All 2019/20 remaining games | Football News

Derby’s 3-Zero win over Blackburn on March eight final Championship recreation earlier than coronavirus halted soccer; 108 fixtures remaining
Last Updated: 01/06/20 11:21am
The Championship will resume on June 20, topic to all security necessities and authorities tips being met.
Clubs will return to full contact coaching later this week and the EFL has now been given the inexperienced gentle to return on Saturday, June 20.
The EFL is then planning to finish the season with the play-off ultimate on or round July 30, as a result of significance of finishing the season in the same timeline to that of the Premier League to keep away from any potential points with promoted and relegated golf equipment.
lt has additionally been agreed to think about altering the rules to permit groups to make use of 5 substitutes within the remaining fixtures and subject matchday squads of 20 gamers fairly than 18.
A full new fixture schedule remains to be to be confirmed however right here is each recreation left to play in addition to remaining fixtures by membership.
All the Championship games nonetheless to play
Matchweek 38
Fulham vs Brentford
Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City
Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic
Hull City vs Charlton Athletic
Luton Town vs Preston North End
Middlesbrough vs Swansea City
Millwall vs Derby County
Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley
Reading vs Stoke City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest
West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City
Cardiff City vs Leeds United
Matchweek 39
Barnsley vs Millwall
Brentford vs West Bromwich Albion
Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers
Derby County vs Reading
Birmingham City vs Hull City
Leeds United vs Fulham
Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town
Preston North End vs Cardiff City
Stoke City vs Middlesbrough
Swansea City vs Luton Town
Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers
Matchweek 40
Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers
Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town
Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic
Hull City vs Middlesbrough
Leeds United vs Luton Town
Millwall vs Swansea City
Preston North End vs Derby County
Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham
Reading vs Brentford
Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion
Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City
Matchweek 41
Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United
Brentford vs Wigan Athletic
Bristol City vs Cardiff City
Charlton Athletic vs Millwall
Derby County vs Nottingham Forest
Fulham vs Birmingham City
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
Luton Town vs Reading
Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers
Stoke City vs Barnsley
Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday
West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City
Matchweek 42
Birmingham City vs Swansea City
Brentford vs Charlton Athletic
Bristol City vs Hull City
Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers
Leeds United vs Stoke City
Luton Town vs Barnsley
Millwall vs Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
Reading vs Huddersfield Town
Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End
West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County
Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers
Matchweek 43
Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic
Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion
Charlton Athletic vs Reading
Derby County vs Brentford
Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town
Hull City vs Millwall
Middlesbrough vs Bristol City
Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest
Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke City vs Birmingham City
Swansea City vs Leeds United
Fulham vs Cardiff City
Matchweek 44
Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic
Brentford vs Preston North End
Bristol City vs Stoke City
Cardiff City vs Derby County
Leeds United vs Barnsley
Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers
Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers
Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City
Reading vs Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town
West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham
Wigan Athletic vs Hull City
Matchweek 45
Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest
Blackburn Rovers vs Reading
Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic
Derby County vs Leeds United
Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion
Hull City vs Luton Town
Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City
Preston North End vs Birmingham City
Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall
Stoke City vs Brentford
Swansea City vs Bristol City
Matchweek 46
Birmingham City vs Derby County
Brentford vs Barnsley
Bristol City vs Preston North End
Cardiff City vs Hull City
Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City
Reading vs Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic vs Fulham