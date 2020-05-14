Championship fans pick their Teams of the Season | Football News

Barnsley
Carlo van de Watering, @RedsReport_
Christian Walton (Blackburn); Matty Cash (Forest), Tim Ream (Fulham). Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Romaine Sawyers (West Brom), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Surprise pick: Christian Walton – Not the main pick for many people but Walton has had a number of decent performances in an average team.
Star player: Ollie Watkins – He is the best talent in the Championship.
Manager: Slaven Bilic – A no-nonsense type and a great man-manager.
Birmingham City
Micky Singh, Blues 4 all
Marek Rodak (Fulham); Matty Cash (Forest), Ben White (Leeds), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Romaine Sawyers (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Jarrod Bowen (Hull), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Surprise pick: Kristian Pedersen – The powerhouse Pedersen has only got better and held his own against the best right wingers in the league.
Star player: Aleksandar Mitrovic – Single-handedly kept Fulham in the hunt for promotion with his goals.
Manager: Alex Neil – Has done brilliantly to get Preston into a play-off place with a very modest transfer budget.
Blackburn Rovers
Daniel Griffiths, Talk Blackburn
David Raya (Brentford); Matty Cash (Forest), Tosin Adarabioyo (Blackburn), Ben White (Leeds), Rico Henry (Brentford); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Bradley Dack (Blackburn), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Adam Armstrong (Blackburn); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Surprise pick: Adam Armstrong – He has really stepped up this season for Blackburn. If you need a goal, he’ll be the one to get it.
Star player: Kalvin Phillips – He has really stood out this season with his all-round play.
Manager: Slaven Bilic – Tactically-minded manager. Can change any game to go his way.
Brentford
Billy Grant, Beesotted Blog and Podcast
Brice Samba (Forest); Luke Ayling (Leeds), Pontus Jansson (Brentford), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham); Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Aleksandr Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Surprise pick: Ethan Pinnock – Has stepped up massively after a shaky start to the season. Reliable. Good in the air. Great on the ball. Formed a solid partnership with Jansson.
Star player: Ollie Watkins – The best striker in the Championship.
Manager: Slaven Bilic – Managing an expensively assembled Championship team on big wages can actually be a poisoned chalice. Bilic has stepped up to the plate.
Bristol City
Rob, #SouthBristol
Daniel Bentley (Bristol City); Luke Ayling (Leeds), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Antonee Robinson (Wigan); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Ovie Ejaria (Reading), Eberechi Eze (QPR); Said Benrahma (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Surprise pick: Antonee Robinson – I like this guy. And based on natural attributes and potential, he should be the best left-back in the division. He breaks up play and counter attacks at speed. He can do it all.
Star player: Ebere Eze – No disrespect to QPR but in an average team, every time I see this guy he stands out a mile. As an attacker, he can do it all.
Manager: Marcelo Bielsa – A tactical genius. He has made Leeds’ 11 men play together as a team.
Cardiff City
Tomas Taylor, Sport Addict Corner
Brice Samba (Forest); Matt Cash (Forest), Ben White (Leeds), Luke Ayling (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Jed Wallace (Millwall); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Surprise pick: Jed Wallace – Maybe not everyone’s first choice but I couldn’t leave him out. Millwall’s star player this season and a key reason as to why they’re chasing and a play-off place.
Star player: Eberechi Eze – The Championship’s best player this season. Aside from his goals and assists, his general creativity, skill and footballing ability have been second-to-none.
Manager: Marcelo Bielsa – The Championship’s best manager over the last two seasons. A world-class coach and one of the top 10 best managers in the world.
Charlton Athletic
Martin Adkins, @se7pod
Dillon Phillips (Charlton); Luke Ayling (Leeds), Patrick Bauer (Preston), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Jed Wallace (Millwall), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Grady Diangana (WBA); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Surprise pick: Dillon Phillips – Has been exceptional for Charlton this season. Without him we would be bottom. Simple as that.
Star man: Kalvin Phillips – The heartbeat of the Leeds side. Has been exceptional all season. Far too good for this league.
Manager: Slaven Bilic – Has really bounced back and got West Brom hard to beat playing good football. They deserve to go up with Leeds.
Derby County
Jay Mann, Punjabi Rams
Marek Rodak (Fulham); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Eberechi Eze (QPR), Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Wayne Rooney (Derby), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Surprise pick: Wayne Rooney – An experienced quality midfield general who you would want beside you in battle.
Star player: Ollie Watkins – A proven goalscorer who makes it his mission to provide more than just goals.
Manager: Slaven Bilic – The football West Brom are playing shows why he has managed at the highest level.
Fulham
Farrell Monk, Fuhamish Podcast
Marek Rodak (Fulham); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Kyle Bartley (West Brom), Conor Townsend (West Brom); Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Surprise pick: Conor Townsend – Won that left-back slot for the Baggies. No sign of surrendering it with a series of strong performances.
Star player: Aleksandar Mitrovic – Without a shadow of a doubt, with him in your team you are always going to be competitive.
Manager: Marcelo Bielsa – Frequently teams have faltered after play-off heartbreak. Bielsa would never let that happen. Has made Leeds even better this year.
Huddersfield Town
Richard Kosmala, Takes That Chance Podcast
Dillon Phillips (Charlton); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Ben White (Leeds), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Matheus Pereira (West Brom); Aleksander Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Surprise pick: Shaun Hutchinson – Leadership. Vital goals. Has given Millwall a chance of gatecrashing the top six.
Star player: Aleksander Mitrovic – A bully. Scores goals from all positions. I think he is in the wrong division and certainly won’t be in this one next season.
Manager: Marcelo Bielsa – A maverick. The way he has re-galvanised everyone in LS11 after last season is there for all to see.
Hull City
Bobbi Hadgraft, @bobbihadg
Brice Samba (Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Ryan Manning (QPR); Jarrod Bowen (Hull), John Swift (Reading) Eberechi Eze (QPR), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Surprise pick: Ryan Manning – Triumphant in his new position at left back and has proved himself as an ever-improving player for QPR.
Star player: Said Benrahma – He’s made the league look a walk in the park. A game-changer for Brentford and a valuable team player.
Manager: Slaven Bilic – Recently re-established form with the Baggies after a troublesome spell. A credit to his patience, resilience and great leadership.
Leeds United
Joe Wainman, All Leeds TV
Brice Samba (Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Luke Ayling (Leeds), Ben White (Leeds), Stuart Dallas (Leeds); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), John Swift (Reading), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Surprise pick: Stuart Dallas – Mr Reliable. Can play anywhere. Has been fantastic this season and has to make my XI.
Star player: Kalvin Phillips – Leeds born and bred. The Championship’s hottest property. Will play for England very soon.
Manager: Marcelo Bielsa – A no brainer. We should all feel privileged to watch his football style at this level.
Luton Town
Lewis Williams, We are Luton Town
Marek Rodak (Fulham); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Jed Wallace (Millwall), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Surprise pick: Shaun Hutchinson – A solid defender whose performances has been vital to Millwall’s climb up the league.
Star player: Eberechi Eze – An exciting young talent who has helped QPR going forward this season.
Manager: Marcelo Bielsa – Simply the best manager in the Championship this season.
Middlesbrough
Andy Roberts, Smoggy Scholars Podcast
David Raya (Brentford); Luke Ayling (Leeds), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Surprise pick: David Raya – A solid and reliable keeper breeding confidence from the back for Brentford.
Star player: Said Benrahma – The X Factor in the Championship. A handful for any defence.
Manager: Marcelo Bielsa – Cunning, wise, and humble, has built on last season to take Leeds to the brink.
Millwall
Ryan Loftus, Achtung! Millwall Podcast
Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Jed Wallace (Millwall), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Surprise pick: Bartosz Bialkowski – An unbelievable shot stopper, pulling off a string of wonder-saves throughout the season.
Star player: Ollie Watkins – Has been so important to Brentford, replacing Neal Maupay. He improves and adapts every year.
Manager: Alex Neil – Has done an amazing job on tiny budget at Preston. Knows how to get the best out of a squad.
Nottingham Forest
Scott Eley, Munich and Madrid
Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest); Luke Ayling (Leeds), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Said Benrahma (Brentford), Eberechi Eze (QPR); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Surprise pick: Shaun Hutchinson – A no-frills defender who has impressed with his no-nonsense defending and leadership.
Star player: Kalvin Phillips – Head and shoulders above any other midfielder in the league. Leads Bielsa’s team into battle with his dynamic performances.
Manager: Marcelo Bielsa – A manager that won’t compromise on anything other than a high tempo, high press and attacking football.
Preston North End
Ben HD, PNE Vlogger
Brice Samba (Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Ben White (Leeds), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Surprise pick: Kristian Pedersen – Vastly underrated. He barely puts a foot wrong.
Star player: Matheus Pereira – I think he’ll take the Premier League by storm. His quality is undeniable.
Manager: Marcelo Bielsa – The football he’s got Leeds playing is a sight to behold at times.
Queens Park Rangers
Gobi Ranganathan, @Gobi_r
Christian Walton (Blackburn Rovers); Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest), Luke Ayling (Leeds), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City); Jarrod Bowen (Hull City), Matheus Pereira (WBA), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Jed Wallace (Millwall); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Surprise pick: Christian Walton – A young, reliable, steady goalkeeper who has been ever-present in the Rovers line up. Consistent with his good performances too.
Star player: Eberechi Eze – Has it all. Pace. Quick feet. Unbelievable technique, and a great finish too. Can unlock defences in the blink of an eye.
Manager: Mark Warburton – Has done well on a small budget.
Reading
Becka Ellen, @thetilehurstend
Brice Samba (Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Ben White (Leeds), Stuart Dallas (Leeds); Eberechi Eze (QPR), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Ovie Ejaria (Reading), Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham); Aleksander Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Surprise pick: Ovie Ejaria – Skilful player who lights up the Reading midfield. Has had his best games when played centrally.
Star player: Aleksandar Mitrovic – With a deadly eye for goal, he’s full of vital goals for Fulham.
Manager: Marcelo Bielsa – Tactical mastermind who has instilled a hardworking, winning mentality into Leeds United.
Sheffield Wednesday
Natalie Dean, @Natld182
Brice Samba (Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Ben White (Leeds), Tim Ream (Fulham), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Surprise pick: Tim Ream – Best passing centre-back in the league. Unbelievable distribution of the ball. The reliable anchor in the Fulham defence.
Star player: Ollie Watkins – A natural goalscorer. Has lit up the league this season and led the line for promotion-chasing Brentford excellently. Destined for the Premier League in the near future.
Manager: Thomas Frank – Overcome early doubts after losing top scorer Neil Maupay, has guided Brentford to the play-off positions, playing many teams off the park with aesthetically pleasing football that’s a joy to watch.
Stoke City
Ben Rowley, The YYY-Files
Brice Samba (Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Jed Wallace (Millwall), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Surprise pick: Jed Wallace – The vital cog in the Millwall side, providing an attacking threat.
Star player: Eberechi Eze – The type of player you love to watch. Has become a talisman for QPR.
Manager: Michael O’Neill – Stoke would be relegated without him. He’s coached the league’s greatest turnaround this year.
Swansea City
Thomas Morgan, Total Swans TV
Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Rodon (Swansea), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham); Matheus Perreira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Matt Grimes (Swansea), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Surprise pick: Joe Rodon – Has made some crucial last minute challenges rescuing vital points for Swansea. Future club and international captain.
Star player: Ollie Watkins – He’s one of the main reasons Brentford have scored so many goals. If they don’t go up he certainly will.
Manager: Steve Cooper – Overachieving with a team of youngsters in his first full managerial job. Deserves a lot more credit than he gets.
West Bromwich Albion
Rob Paddock, @RobPaddockWBA
Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall); Matty Cash (Forest), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Jude Bellingham (Birmingham), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Eberechi Eze (QPR); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Surprise pick: Jude Bellingham – An unbelievable young talent.
Star player: Matheus Pereira – Simply remarkable. Insanely talented.
Manager: Slaven Bilic – Has made an average side one of the in-form sides in the country.
Wigan Athletic
Adam Pendlebury, @PWUPodcast
Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall); Jayden Bogle (Derby), Jo Worrall (Forest), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Antonee Robinson (Wigan); Said Benrahma (Brentford), Ben Pearson (Preston), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Matheus Pereira (West Brom); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Surprise pick: Ben Pearson – A great combative midfielder who rarely gives the ball away for Preston.
Star player: Kalvin Phillips – It’s testament to how good Phillips is that Leeds’ performances drop down a level when he’s not playing. Should be playing at a higher level.
Manager: Slaven Bilic – Has produced a well-organised team who are exciting to watch.