Championship: Cardiff’s Sol Bamba relishing Leeds test and confident of play-off chances | Football News





Sol Bamba says Leeds is the proper fixture for Cardiff when soccer resumes

Sol Bamba thinks Cardiff can power their manner into the play-off image if they will keep away from defeat once they host his former facet Leeds of their first recreation when the Championship restarts.

Seeking a return to the Premier League after an absence of greater than 16 years, Leeds sit prime of the Championship forward of the restart, and journey to Cardiff for a noon kick-off on Sunday, June 21, dwell on Sky Sports.

Cardiff are ninth however are simply two factors off a play-off spot and Bamba concedes the go to of his outdated membership is a match that they will ill-afford to lose.

“As a team, we’ve been there before. We know what it takes to get promoted, so I think we are going to have a good chance going into the last couple of games,” the veteran defender informed Sky Sports News.

“It’s going to be huge [to play Leeds when the Championship resumes]. We’re all trying ahead to it.

Leeds are seven factors clear of third-placed Fulham with 9 video games to play

“They’ve obtained themselves in a fantastic place – they’re combating to win the league – and for us, we could not ask for a greater recreation.

“We wish to play in huge video games, essential video games and that’s undoubtedly one of them, and hopefully we are able to have an excellent begin.

“For myself, it is all the time good to play towards Leeds, my former membership, now I’m with Cardiff and I wish to ensure that we win the sport. But that is an enormous recreation and it is good to be half of it.

“In these video games, you need to be sure you do not lose it. Obviously we’re going to strive and win, and we’re taking part in at dwelling, however if you cannot win it you need to be sure you do not lose it.

“It’s going to be one of them, because we have nine games to go and a point gained is better than nothing.”

Bamba was suffered a cruciate knee ligament damage in March 2019

Former Leeds captain Bamba joined Cardiff in 2016, however was restricted to only 4 league appearances previous to the coronavirus-enforced break in play after struggling a critical knee damage in direction of the tip of final season.

The 35-year-old believes he has benefitted from further therapeutic time consequently of the interruption and says he understands he has an essential function to play on and off the pitch as Cardiff strive and mount a problem for promotion.

“I think those two and a half months were very good for me, I managed to work on my knee and my fitness to come back as fit as I can,” he stated.

“We’ve been doing a mini pre-season since we’ve come back in. And the team had some injuries, but everyone is coming back into things fitter and stronger to help us push on for the last couple of games.

Bamba feels he has a significant half to play in Cardiff’s promotion push

“The damage itself is totally wonderful and fitness-wise I’m getting there.

“It’s also been good that I haven’t missed any training sessions so far and I’ve got a good feeling about it (the strength of my knee), so hopefully I can play some part when the gaffer needs me.

“But I believe behind the scenes is the place my function is essential, which is what the gaffer retains telling me.

“I’m a senior player and I just want to make sure everything is okay. I know I am not going to play as much as I used to – but as long as I am ready to go when the gaffer calls on me to and I play my part in the dressing room and around the club – that is the most important thing.”