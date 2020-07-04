Champions League spot not on Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s mind | Football News





Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves are not taking into consideration the Champions League

Wolves have never considered the prospect of qualifying for a place in the Champions League, says boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno’s side are simply three points away from the Champions League positions and therefore are still in the Europa League, with a place in Europe’s premier cup competition next season an added incentive to lift the trophy.

They host Arsenal in Saturday’s early evening kick-off, live on Sky Sports, and Nuno says that match is the only thing on his mind.

“There never was and there never will soon be [any thoughts about qualifying for the Champions League],” Nuno said.

“Because it is day-by-day, day by day. Tomorrow is Saturday and we play Arsenal. I am not thinking about anything else.”

Wolves beat Arsenal 3-1 in exactly the same fixture last season but Nuno says that match is completely irrelevant heading in to Saturday’s clash at Molineux.

“It will be a different game tomorrow,” he said.

“Arsenal changed their manager this past year – and he has different ideas – but they certainly are a very talented squad.

“So tomorrow is a new one. New things may happen, new situations will require new answers from us.

“You can easily see different things [from Arsenal now]. I think Mikel (Arteta) is attempting to put his ideas across.

“The talent of the players at the club is immense. Big club, big players and we expect a tough, tough challenge. It will require a lot from, a lot, a lot, a lot.”

Wolves beat Aston Villa last week-end and are the sole Premier League club who are able to boast a 100 percent record because the restart.

Nuno says all credit must go to his players for the professionalism they showed throughout the period where football was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“There are many reasons [for our good form] but the major reason is the dedication and effort of the players throughout lockdown,” he said.

“There was not one day which they did not have the mindset of not spending so much time and trying hard to recuperate during the time of inactivity.

“That takes a lot. The major reason is the players and how they prepare themselves for competition.”

