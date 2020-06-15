Champions League restart: Lisbon to host condensed 12-day final stages | Football News





The Champions League is set to be concluded in August

Champions League knockout games are set to be played in an 12-day condensed tournament in Lisbon in August.

The Portuguese capital will host the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final between August 12-23.

All ties will undoubtedly be played as single legs across two different stadiums in Lisbon – the Estadio da Luz and the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

UEFA’s Executive Committee are expected to approve the newest mini tournament at a gathering on Wednesday.

Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15

Champions League semi-finals: August 18/19

Champions League final: August 23

How the four outstanding last-16 matches should be completed has yet to be decided. Manchester City were due to play a new second-leg complement against Real Madrid upon March 17 at the Etihad Stadium, top 2-1 from your first lower leg in Spain. Chelsea are usually 3-0 straight down from the home 1st leg of these tie towards Bayern Munich.

Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz has an ability of 65,000

Original Champions League final hosts Istanbul are expected to be paid out with the right to stage another final.

As items stand all of the matches will be behind closed doors, although if the Portuguese authorities were to alter their guidance with time for ticketing to become organised after that there is the probability of some proponents being able to attend.

A choice has but to come in on the left over Europa League games this year but it can likely to follow a related format with all the likely location a city inside Germany – possibly Frankfurt or Dusseldorf.

The Women’s Champions League may also follow a similar pattern, with reports in Spain suggesting the final games could be split between the Basque cities of Bilbao and San Sebastian.

UEFA is understood to be targeting a mid-October start for the group stages of the 2020-21 Champions League, traditionally when you would expect matchday three to start.

But how it reaches that point – and when the qualifying rounds take place – is an extremely complex problem to solve with many leagues likely to still be ongoing when the preliminaries are usually scheduled.

There are big decisions to be made on international football too.

The match schedule and host venues for Euro 2020 are set to be finalised, with every indication being that the 12 original host cities will still be able to fulfil their commitments in summer 2021.

The play:offs for that tournament are intended to be played before Christmas, possibly inside one of the international break ‘triple-headers’ in October or November.

Sitting alongside those matches will be the 2020-21 Nations League, which had originally been scheduled to be played over the September, October and November international breaks.

It is usually understood UEFA remains fully committed to typically the competition, which proved a big hit in its inaugural run in 2018-19.